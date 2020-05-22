Gespot op Instagram: de #gardenfocaccia-challenge zorgt voor prachtige (en verrukkelijke!) creaties Stéphanie Verzelen

22 mei 2020

De lockdown maakt ons duidelijk creatiever in de keuken. Terwijl TikTokkers zich aan allerlei bijzondere voedselexperimenten wagen, komen nu op Instagram onder de hashtag #gardenfocaccia prachtige varianten van het Italiaanse broodje voorbij, geïnspireerd door tuintafereeltjes. Meer tips vind je in onze thuisblijfgids

Even door de hashtag #gardenfocaccia scrollen op Instagram is goed voor je mentale gezondheid. Kunstwerkje na kunstwerkje komt er voorbij, telkens idyllische tableaus van bloemenvelden. Én ze zien er ook nog eens verrukkelijk uit. Sinds mensen meer tijd hebben om te bakken, gaan ze duidelijk all out in de keuken. Gewone focaccia? Te saai. Geef ons maar focaccia die we rijkelijk versierden met verse kruiden en groenten.

Voor chefs met groene vingers

Gelukkig blijkt zo’n focaccia-met-bloementafereeltje niet eens zo moeilijk om zelf te maken. Benodigdheden? Een basisrecept voor focaccia, je verbeelding en een handvol toppings die als (bloem)blaadjes of steeltjes kunnen dienen. Denk aan: olijven, kerstomaatjes, zoete paprika’s, lente-ui, rode ui, kappertjes, bieslook, basilicum, peterselie of pompoenpitten en andere zaden. Die snijd en schik je op het deeg op zo’n manier dat ze samen kleine en grote bloemen vormen. Daarna gaat de focaccia de oven in, et voilà: een halfuurtje later staat je #gardenfocaccia op tafel.

Nog een paar gouden tips die we op Instagram sprokkelden: maak een snelle schets van het tafereel dat je wil maken voor je begint. Gebruik desnoods stokjes of een pincet om je toppings op de focaccia te schikken. Dop de kruiden in water met citroensap om ervoor te zorgen dat ze hun kleur behouden tijdens het bakken. En duw je toppings lichtjes het deeg in zodat ze tijdens het rijzen en bakken niet verplaatsen.

