Donutfans, opgelet: ook Gent krijgt eigen shop van Hoeked Doughnuts Liesbeth De Corte

25 oktober 2018

Zit er in jou stiekem een Amerikaanse politieagent verscholen - als in: jij bent verzot op donuts - en je bent uit de regio Gent? Dan hebben we nieuws waardoor je ochtend niet meer stuk kan. Hoeked Doughnuts opent definitief een winkel in d e Arteveldestad.

Zo’n drie maanden geleden had Hoeked Doughnuts al een pop-upwinkel geopend in Gent. Die was blijkbaar een schot in de roos, want vanaf dinsdag 30 oktober opent de shop opnieuw de deuren, deze keer definitief. Ook in Antwerpen kon je eerder al smullen van de vierkante lekkernijen.

Het concept is hetzelfde als bij de shop in Antwerpen. Je kan de vierkante lekkernijen bestellen en meteen opsmullen, of meenemen naar huis. Om je alvast te laten watertanden, geven we je al een greep uit het aanbod: een donut die naar crème brulée smaakt, eentje die gevuld is met pudding zoals een Berlijnse bol, een donut met pindakaas én de Cuberdoughnut. Elke zaterdag kan je er ook een exclusieve special bestellen.

Vanaf 30 oktober, Hoeked, Groentenmarkt 15 te Gent.