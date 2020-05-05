Dit is het beste vegetarische en veganistische restaurant ter wereld
Dat je ook lekker kan eten zonder een stukje vlees hoeven we je vast niet meer te vertellen. Dat weet ook chef-kok Frank Fol, die al enkele jaren het project We’re Smart World leidt en de We’re Smart Green Guide, een online gids met de beste groenterestaurants, uitbrengt. Daarbij worden 964 groenterestaurants wereldwijd gerangschikt met - toepasselijk - 1 tot 5 radijzen. “We rangschikken elk restaurant van 1 tot de zeer gewaardeerde 5 radijzen op basis van het creatieve gebruik van seizoensgebonden ingrediënten, het percentage fruit- en groentegerechten op het menu en verschillende andere duurzaamheidscriteria. De editie van 2020 bevat recensies en beoordelingen van 178 gloednieuwe restaurants in 5 nieuwe landen, waarmee het totaal op 964 restaurants in 43 landen over de hele wereld komt. Een indrukwekkende 79 restaurants hebben nu de felbegeerde waardering van 5 radijzen, 23 meer dan vorig jaar.”
Beste veggie restaurant: Culina Hortus in Lyon
De prijs voor het beste vegetarische restaurant ging dit jaar naar Culina Hortus in Lyon (Frankrijk). Het geesteskind van het Franse culinaire duo Thomas Bouanich en Maxime Rémond, met de jonge en getalenteerde Adrien Zedda als chef-kok, is hét nieuwe gastronomische adres voor de haute - en 100% vegetarische - cuisine.
Frank Fol: “Hoewel Adrien Zedda nog maar 26 jaar is, mag hij zich al beschouwen als één van de beste chefs ter wereld. Bij Culina Hortus tovert hij groenten op een uitzonderlijk creatieve manier om tot een waar feest, met verfijnde, uitgebalanceerde, gezonde en vooral heerlijke gerechten. De terechte winnaar van We’re Smart Best Veggie in the World 2020 en een welverdiende 5 radijzen!”
Adrien Zedda, chef-kok bij Culina Hortus: “Ik ben enorm trots en ontroerd met onze verkiezing tot beste vegetarische restaurant in de wereld. Deze prijs is een prachtige erkenning voor het hele team en mezelf, voor het werk dat we jaar in jaar uit met veel betrokkenheid en liefde voor het vak en onze klanten verrichten. Zoals alle chefs ben ik gepassioneerd door het product waarmee ik werk. In mijn geval zijn dat groenten, in al hun diversiteit, qua smaak, kleur en textuur.”
Beste veganistische restaurant: Vanilla Black in Londen
Vanilla Black in Londen (Groot-Brittanië) won dan weer de prijs van het beste veganistische restaurant. Chef Andrew Dargue en zijn vrouw Donna Conroy richtten Vanilla Black op omdat ze niet alleen de opvattingen over de vegetarische keuken wilden uitdagen, maar over gezonde voeding in het algemeen.
Frank Fol: “Fantastisch om te ontdekken dat vegan ook topgastronomie kan zijn. De verrassende combinaties, texturen en smaken - zonder een stukje vlees te zien - zijn genoeg om zelfs de meest fervente vleeseter te bekeren. Andrew Dargue en zijn team zijn dan ook de terechte winnaar.”
Andrew Dargue, chef-kok bij Vanilla Black: “Als team zijn we gepassioneerd door het verleggen van de grenzen van de veganistische keuken. Deze award inspireert ons om door te gaan en onze creativiteit verder te ontwikkelen.”
De uitreiking van de awards voor We’re Smart Best Vegetarian Restaurant World 2020 en We’re Smart Best Vegan Restaurant World 2020 vond dit jaar wegens de coronacrisis online plaats.
Hopelijk kunnen we er binnenkort ook in real life van smullen!
Reacties