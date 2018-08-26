Deze taarten zijn alleen
om naar te kijken
Lauren Ko begon een jaar geleden met het creëren van fantastisch ogende taarten en met het plaatsen van foto's ervan op Instagram (@lokokitchen). Met succes: ze heeft meer dan 200.000 volgers en recentelijk heeft ze haar baan eraan gegeven om op te treden en workshops te geven. Ze verkoopt haar creaties niet. Niet dat ze niet eetbaar zijn, maar Ko maakt nu eenmaal geen grote hoeveelheden. Ze maakte ze om ze te kunnen fotograferen. En daarna: dan gaan ze naar de buren, naar vrienden of naar familie. Want Ko is geen zoetekauw.
Of ze lekker zijn, is overigens van ondergeschikt belang. Het gaat om het beeld. De aantrekkingskracht van de taarten zit in de prachtige geometrische patronen, de kleuren en de structuren. Voor haar ontwerpen laat Ko zich graag inspireren door alledaagse voorwerpen en patronen die ze tegenkomt.
Daarnaast plaatst de Amerikaanse geinige teksten bij haar foto's. Haar eerste instafoto was een perzik: Life's a peach and then you pie. En bij een taart met blauwe bessen: Too bluetylicious for ya babe. Of een waarschuwing in de vorm van een grapje: Not for the faint of tart.
Silent but medley. 💨| Kicking off another year around the sun with fart jokes. I know, I know. My scents of humor is foul. Getting older but not mature-r... But all’s well, ends smell. This too shall pass (gas). 🙇🏻♀️| Cherry berry rainbow covering a multitude of sins (but really, it’s just leftover blueberry mint curd). 🌈 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #cherry #raspberry #blackberry #blueberry #mint #tart #tartart #rainbow #ombre #birthday #fartjokes #silentbutdeadly #f52farmstand #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #foodandwine #saveur #onmytable #beautifulcuisines #hautecuisines #amblifeissweet #whpcolorplay #designforall #bakersofinstagram #seattle
Elke taart kost tussen de 2 en 6 uur om te maken. Dat is een van de redenen waarom ze niet te koop zijn. Ko wil geen paar honderd dollar moeten vragen voor taarten omdat het zoveel tijd kost om ze te maken. Hoe ze dat doet, legt ze uit in workshops die ze geeft, nu ze haar baan heeft opgezegd. ,,Ik denk dat er een zweem van mysterie om mijn ontwerpen hangt'', zegt Ko in The Seattle Times. ,,Mensen denken: ik snap het niet, ik heb geen idee waar je bent begonnen of hoe je dat in elkaar zet. Ze zijn nogal verbaasd als ze zien hoe eenvoudig het is.''
Dat zij en haar vriend ze zelf niet opeten, is een van de grote aspecten van ironie in haar leven, zegt ze tegen The Seattle Times. ,,Meestal, als het een zoete variant is, denken wij: uit het huis ermee. Als ik op de een of andere manier beland was in het pizza maken, dan zouden we wel in de problemen zijn gekomen.''
Two plums up. 👍🏽| WHOA. HOLD UP. 200K followers?! 🤯 Every day this ride gets wilder. As someone who is naturally pretty shy and private, it’s mind-boggling to consider that such a multitude is keeping tabs on the things emerging from my humble home kitchen. It can be unnerving to have such a platform at times, but I’m so grateful for the positivity and enthusiasm you have bestowed on what began as an accidental hobby. I’m thrilled to have you along on the journey. Thank you for being here. | Apricot, pluot, plum swirl tart courtesy of a really juicy @collinsfamilyorchards CSA. 🍑 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #shortbread #sweetcream #apricot #pluot #swirl #tart #tartart #f52farmstand #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #thatsdarling #abmlifeissweet #tastingtable #foodandwine #saveur #beautifulcuisines #onmytable #heresmyfood #200k @instagram #fromwherewedesign #designforall @design #whpcolorplay #twothumbsup #puns #seattle
I’ll make it worth your argyle. 😘| Almond Cream Tart à la @davidlebovitz with spiced red and white wine poached pineapple quince (hey there heyyy, @westseattleproduce!). You guys, the internet is such a crazy thing. I’m over here trying real hard to be cool but...OMGGGGG HIIIIIIIII. And thank you. 🤓
When figs fly. 🐽| Rise and swine, people. This cinnamon cream tart with tiger figs is here to lure us snout of bed and into the weekend. Sow what if your week was a piglet down? Saturday squeal be better, come hell or high trotter. And if nothing else, unpork a bottle, boar yourself a glass, and blast some Notorious P.I.G. Pink happy thoughts, and keep calm and bacon. 🥓 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #cinnamon #cream #fig #tart #tartart #textiles #pigpuns #whenpigsfly #riseandshine #notoriousbig #hailmary #keepcalmandbacon #thinkhappythoughts #bacon #f52grams #thefeedfeed #foodandwine #saveur #bhgfood #beautifulcuisines #mywilliamssonoma #tastingtable #onmytable #heresmyfood #marthabakes #imsomartha #bakersofinstagrams #seattle
When they go dough, we go pie. 🥧| Last night, I posted to my story about an incident with a stranger who hurled racist insults at me as they drove by. I can’t say I’m that surprised, particularly in this climate, and I know there are people/communities that experience this (and worse) every day of their lives. We could stand to share some light, so tell me what act of kindness you’re putting out in the world today. (There’s a link in my ACRS story highlight if you need an idea. 👆🏽) Let’s be good to each other. 💛 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #strawberry #cherry #rhubarb #edibleflowers #hexagon #ombre #pie #pieart #f52grams #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #saveur #foodandwine #tastingtable #bakeandshare #onmytable #beautifulcuisines #postracialamerica #kindness #light #love #smallactsofkindness #lovewins #acrs @acrsnews @huffpostasianvoices #seattle #yeahbutwhatdoesitlooklikebaked
Baublestone. 💎| So you’ve lustered up the wherewithal to invite *them* over. Although your place is rough, you’ve polished it until it sparkles. You set the stone with candle light and long-gem roses, and have prepared a pasta dinner so you can get your carbon. You stay jewel as a cucumber, and the night goes off without a hitch. The sink is full of dishes but you don’t carat all. You’re floating on cloud shine. ☁️✨ . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #blueberry #kiwi #tart #tartart #diamonds #gems #jewels #24carat #sparkle #shine #carbon #itsadate #coolasacucumber #cloudnine #f52grams #huffposttaste #instabake #bakeandshare #onmytable #amblifeissweet #foodandwine #saveur #fromwherewedesign #designforall @design #whpcolorplay #seattle
