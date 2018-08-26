Deze taarten zijn alleen

om naar te kijken Ellen den Hollander

26 augustus 2018

13u00

Bron: AD.nl 0 Nina kookt Haar fantastisch gedecoreerde taarten zijn een hit op Instagram. Maar ze namaken of bestellen, dat zit er niet in. De Amerikaanse Lauren Ko heeft geen taartenwinkel: haar fans kunnen er alleen naar kijken.

Lauren Ko begon een jaar geleden met het creëren van fantastisch ogende taarten en met het plaatsen van foto's ervan op Instagram (@lokokitchen). Met succes: ze heeft meer dan 200.000 volgers en recentelijk heeft ze haar baan eraan gegeven om op te treden en workshops te geven. Ze verkoopt haar creaties niet. Niet dat ze niet eetbaar zijn, maar Ko maakt nu eenmaal geen grote hoeveelheden. Ze maakte ze om ze te kunnen fotograferen. En daarna: dan gaan ze naar de buren, naar vrienden of naar familie. Want Ko is geen zoetekauw.

Of ze lekker zijn, is overigens van ondergeschikt belang. Het gaat om het beeld. De aantrekkingskracht van de taarten zit in de prachtige geometrische patronen, de kleuren en de structuren. Voor haar ontwerpen laat Ko zich graag inspireren door alledaagse voorwerpen en patronen die ze tegenkomt.

Daarnaast plaatst de Amerikaanse geinige teksten bij haar foto's. Haar eerste instafoto was een perzik: Life's a peach and then you pie. En bij een taart met blauwe bessen: Too bluetylicious for ya babe. Of een waarschuwing in de vorm van een grapje: Not for the faint of tart.

Elke taart kost tussen de 2 en 6 uur om te maken. Dat is een van de redenen waarom ze niet te koop zijn. Ko wil geen paar honderd dollar moeten vragen voor taarten omdat het zoveel tijd kost om ze te maken. Hoe ze dat doet, legt ze uit in workshops die ze geeft, nu ze haar baan heeft opgezegd. ,,Ik denk dat er een zweem van mysterie om mijn ontwerpen hangt'', zegt Ko in The Seattle Times. ,,Mensen denken: ik snap het niet, ik heb geen idee waar je bent begonnen of hoe je dat in elkaar zet. Ze zijn nogal verbaasd als ze zien hoe eenvoudig het is.''



Dat zij en haar vriend ze zelf niet opeten, is een van de grote aspecten van ironie in haar leven, zegt ze tegen The Seattle Times. ,,Meestal, als het een zoete variant is, denken wij: uit het huis ermee. Als ik op de een of andere manier beland was in het pizza maken, dan zouden we wel in de problemen zijn gekomen.''

Quince U Been Gone. 👋🏽| Quince, apple, and cherry (last of my freezer summer stash 😭) as a hodgepodge backup because I accidentally made an #illuminati crust this weekend and that obviously couldn’t be posted. NOT TODAY, SATAN. 👁 Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@lokokitchen) op 25 okt 2017 om 03:58 CEST