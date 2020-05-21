Deze guitige peuter is chef-kok in wording en heeft nu al 1 miljoen volgers Stéphanie Verzelen

21 mei 2020

14u04 5 Nina kookt Men neme een extreem schattige peuter die van lekker eten houdt, zet die in de keuken met een camera op zijn guitig smoeltje et voilà: het recept voor succes. De 1-jarige minichef Kobe maakt op zijn Instagramprofiel heerlijke gerechtjes klaar en vergaart zo meer dan een miljoen volgers. Wij snappen vollédig waarom.

Het zal je verbazen hoeveel een 1-jarige al kan doen in de keuken. De kleine Kobe rolt pizzadeeg uit, gooit groentjes in de pan, roert in de potten en zorgt voor de perfecte kruiding. Hij is een chef van heel weinig woorden, maar zijn vrolijke gekir en gezichtje zeggen alles. Ook wanneer hij stiekem een vinger in de saus steekt om te proeven. Of ja, niet zo stiekem, want proeven moet natuurlijk.

De realiteit is natuurlijk dat de 1-jarige hulp krijgt van zijn mama Ashley en papa Kyle. Maar door slimme videomontage lijkt het echt alsof de peuter in zijn eentje fantastische gerechtjes in elkaar flanst. Met zijn rode minikoksmuts en -short ziet hij er extra professioneel uit en zijn tevreden glimlachje wanneer hij op het einde van de video zijn eigen creatie kan opeten, is de kers op de taart. We krijgen er niet alleen oprecht honger van, het maakt ons ook instant gelukkig.

Iemand zin in pizza pepperoni?

Kobe is ook een krak in pannenkoeken maken.

En zelfs een romige pasta met courgette is geen uitdaging voor hem.