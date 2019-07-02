Deze 6 Belgische restaurants vallen internationaal in de prijzen voor hun goede wijnkaart Timon Van Mechelen

02 juli 2019

13u05 0 Nina kookt Het Amerikaanse wijnmagazine Wine Spectator heeft zijn gegeerde ‘Restaurant Awards’ uitgereikt. Het bekroont dit jaar 3791 restaurants wereldwijd voor hun uitmuntende wijnkaart. Voor België werden 6 restaurants gelauwerd.

De jury van Wine Spectator kent de awards toe aan restaurants met een uitgebalanceerd wijnaanbod: geografisch, qua stijl en qua budget. Ook de food & winepairing is een criterium voor het toekennen van de bekroningen. Ze kiezen daarvoor restaurants van over heel de wereld uit, al moet je aan strenge voorwaarden voldoen om ook daadwerkelijk genomineerd te mogen worden. Zo moet de wijnlijst volledige en juiste informatie bevatten, inclusief jaargangen en aanduidingen voor alle selecties. Volledige namen van producenten en correcte schrijfwijzen zijn verplicht en ook met de presentatie van de lijst wordt rekening gehouden.

Dit jaar vielen 6 Belgische adressen in de prijzen. Het gaat om de volgende zaken:

1. Pazzo Restaurant & Wine Bar

Meer dan 20 jaar geleden opende dit restaurant de deuren, in 2002 kwam er ook een wijnbar bij op de eerste verdieping. Naast de uitgebreide wijnkaart, staat Pazzo Restaurant & Wine Bar vooral bekend om hun gerechten met truffels.

Oude Leeuwenrui 12, 2000 Antwerpen. Meer info: pazzo.be.

2. Convento

Convento in Leuven begon 10 jaar geleden als een kleine wijnbar en - winkel en breidde dik 2 jaar geleden uit met een wijnbistro. Het werd dit jaar opgenomen in de Gault Millau- en Michelin-gidsen. Michelin gaf Convento trouwens ook al een speciale vermelding voor de wijnkaart. Op vlak van eten focussen chefs Evy De Messemaeker en Jonas Uytterhoeven voornamelijk op het pairen van de wijn met seizoensgebonden gerechten.

Mechelsestraat 83-85-87, 3000 Leuven. Meer info: convento.be.

3. Paul De Pierre

Met een wijnsommerlier als zaakvoerder, is het niet zo heel verrassend dat Paul De Pierre in Maarkedal in de prijzen valt. Zo staan er 450 flessen op de kaart, en werd er zelfs een wijngaard aangelegd om in de toekomst ook zelf wijn te kunnen maken. De groenten en fruit die in de gerechten worden verwerkt, komen dan weer uit de tuin van het restaurant waar ze volledig biologisch gekweekt worden.

Nederholbeekstraat 135, 9680 Maarkedal. Meer info: pauldepierre.com.

4. Dôme

Het internationaal gerenommeerde Michelin-restaurant Dôme in Antwerpen is ondertussen een gevestigde waarde. Het bevindt zich in een indrukwekkend art-nouveaugebouw dat bouwmeester Jos Bascourt in 1893 liet optrekken in Zurenborg. Op het menu staan uitgepuurde gerechten met telkens een beperkt aantal ingrediënten en natuurlijk ook een uitgebreide wijnkaart.

Grotehondstraat 2, 2018 Antwerpen. Meer info: domeantwerp.be.

5. The Glorious

Ook sterrenrestaurant The Glorious staat - u raadt het al - bekend om hun uitgebreide wijnkaart. De zaak die gevestigd is op het trendy Antwerpse Zuid focust qua eten op de Frans-Belgische keuken, met ook hier veel aandacht voor plaatselijke producten. Daarnaast is er ook een hotel bevestigd aan het restaurant, met de passende naam ‘The Glorious Inn’.

De Burburestraat 4a, 2000 Antwerpen. Meer info: theglorious.be.

6. Restaurant Marcel

Last but not least, viel ook Restaurant Marcel in de prijzen. Het bevindt zich in een voormalige zeemanskerk dichtbij het Antwerpse MAS en biedt volgens Gault Millau “typische brasseriegerechten aan en een joviale, efficiënte dienstverlening”.

Van Schoonbekeplein 13, 2000 Antwerpen. Meer info: restaurantmarcel.be.