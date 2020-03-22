De deur niet uit? 5 heerlijke maaltijdboxen op een rij Margo Verhasselt

22 maart 2020

12u26 0 Nina kookt Afstand houden, één voor één aanschuiven en hier en daar een beperkt aantal stuks kopen: tegenwoordig heeft naar de winkel gaan wat weg van tickets kopen voor een populair festival. Zeggen dat het coronavirus een grote impact heeft op ons dagelijks leven is een understatement. Gelukkig bestaan er ook oplossingen voor zij die niet willen aanschuiven aan overvolle supermarkten: maaltijdboxen.

De maaltijdbox is al een tijdje populair. Je laat iemand anders laat beslissen wat er ’s avonds op tafel komt. De ingrediënten voor dat avondmaal worden dan netjes aan huis geleverd. En dat is iets waar nog meer mensen in tijden van corona voor tekenen. Dat bevestigt de oprichter van de Belgische maaltijdbox, Foodbag, Stéphane Ronse: “In deze mindere tijden, zien wij de bestellingen en instroom aan nieuwe klanten explosief groeien. Vanaf woensdag 11 maart begonnen onze volumes te verdriedubbelen. Dat betekent dat vanaf volgende week onze klanten over heel Vlaanderen, Brussel en Wallonië zo’n 100.000 Foodbag-maaltijden zullen klaarmaken.”

“Foodbag is en blijft op dit moment één van de beste en veiligste manieren om gezonde voeding in huis te halen. Het is wel zo dat we op alle niveaus ook verscherpte voorzorgsmaatregelen hebben genomen voor onze koeriers en medewerkers in ons distributiecentrum. Zo mogen klanten niet langer hun zending aftekenen op de tablet van de koerier, worden productieploegen opgestart met een uur interval zodat ze niet met elkaar in contact komen.” Maar Ronse benadrukt dat de stijging in klanten ook wat dubbel aanvoelt: “We moeten ook eerlijk zijn, we hadden de situatie uiteraard graag anders gezien. Onze leveranciers geven aan dat ze het moeilijk hebben waardoor er plots een overaanbod is en wij proberen dagelijks tegen food waste te strijden.”

Maar je eten aan huis laten leveren tout court is in coronatijden erg populair, want mensen willen de deur niet uit wanneer dat niet per se moet. Dat merkten ze ook op bij Delhaize, waar de home delivery met 100% en de verkoop van verspaketten met 31% steeg.

Zelf een maaltijdbox in huis halen? We sommen enkele ideetjes op.

1. Foodbag

De Belgische Foodbag heeft het doel te inspireren in de keuken. Ze leveren wekelijks maaltijdboxen met verse ingrediënten en originele recepten aan huis. Telkens krijg je een mix van unieke smaakcombinaties, Belgische klassiekers en vooral ook toegankelijke gerechten.

Meer info vind je hier.

2. Hello Fresh

Kies een box en stel iedere week uit 20 recepten een menu samen. Je kan het aantal maaltijd en personen wekelijks aanpassen!

Meer info vind je hier.

3. Marley Spoon

De Duitse Marley Spoon zou een maaltijdbox naar ‘een hoger niveau’ tillen. Wekelijks kies je net als bij Hello Fresh uit 20 recepten om het aanbod gevarieerd te houden. Ook desserts horen hierbij soms tot de opties.

Meer info vind je hier.

4. 15gram

Een foto die is geplaatst door 15gram (@15gram) op 12 mrt. 2020 om 12:01 CET

15gram.be is een nieuw kookplatform dat het doel heeft dagelijks duizenden mensen culinair te inspireren. Met de 15gram-Foodbox gaan ze nog een stapje verder, en brengen ze de beste ingrediënten voor de lekkerste gerechten letterlijk bij jou in huis.

Meer info vind je hier.

5. eFarmz

Via het Waalse initiatief eFarmz steunen lokale boeren elkaar met een originele maaltijdbox die bomvol zit met seizoensgebonden én biologische producten. Voorlopig leveren ze alleen in Brussel en Wallonië aan huis. Ook op te halen in afhaalpunten.

Meer info vind je hier.