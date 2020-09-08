Chocoholics, opgelet: Tony’s Chocolonely brengt nieuwe chocoladereep in de winkel Stéphanie Verzelen

08 september 2020

15u31 0 Nina kookt Liefhebber van Tony's Chocolonely? Goed nieuws: het Nederlandse chocolademerk komt met een nieuwe smaakje. Leg je geliefde karamel-zeezoutreep dus maar even aan de kant: deze nieuwe is lekker nostalgisch en perfect voor de herfst.

Gezegend zij een chocolademerk dat ons elk halfjaar verblijdt met een nieuwe smaak. Tony’s Chocolonely noemt het hun ‘estafetterepen’: wanneer de nieuwe reep in de winkel komt, moet de vorige het rek verlaten. Zo houdt het merk het spannend en zo kunnen wij, chocoholics, elk halfjaar aan een nieuwe lekkernij verslaafd raken.

‘Ouderwets genieten’

Dit najaar kiest Tony's voor een reep van romige melkchocolade (32%) met rozijn en crunchy hazelnoot. “Dat wordt ’n potje ouderwets genieten”, schrijven ze op hun Instagram. Throwback naar het krentenbrood op zondag of het doosje rozijnen dat je als kind mee naar school nam, iemand? Zoals we van Tony’s gewoon zijn, zijn alle cacaobonen én hazelnoten in de reep trouwens volledig traceerbaar en ethisch verantwoord.

De reep neemt het estafettestokje vanaf deze maand over van de ‘melk pecan crunch karamel' die sinds vorige herfst in de winkels ligt. De andere estafettereep, de ‘wit kandijkoek kers’, blijft nog even te koop. Je vindt de nieuwe creatie alvast in alle Nederlandse vestigingen van Albert Heijn, later dit najaar ook bij bijna alle andere supermarkten in Nederland en alle Belgische Albert Heijns. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk kan je ’m ook opnieuw online bij De Bijenkorf bestellen.