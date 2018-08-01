8 x inspiratie voor een gezonde brunch
1. Bloemkoolbagels met gerookte zalm
Have you made my cauliflower bagels yet? Give them a go this weekend! For the bagels: 1 large cauliflower 2 free range eggs 2 tbsp chickpea flour (also known as gram flour) 2 tbsp nutritional yeast 1 tsp sea salt 2 garlic cloves, crushed 1 tbsp dried onions 1 tbsp chia seeds 2 tsp sesame seeds For the cashew cheese: 50g cashew nuts, soaked for 4 hours, or you could substitute with 3 tbsp oat crème fraiche 2 tbsp nutritional yeast 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp dried onions 1 big pinch of salt toppings: smoked salmon with chives and cracked black pepper or papaya and lime slices with fresh mint leaves DIRECTIONS Quick prep: soak your cashew in a bowl of water, for at least 4 hours. I find it easiest to soak my nuts overnight. When you’re ready to make your bagels, heat the oven to 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6. Roughly chop your cauliflower, toss it into the food processor and grind down to as fine as your machine will get it. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl, then add the ground cauli, nutritional yeast, salt, garlic, dried onions and chia seeds. Grab a handful of dough and squeeze out the moisture. Then roll into a ball and place it onto a greased baking sheet. Poke a hole in the middle and shape into a bagel, then sprinkle with sesame seeds. Repeat until you’ve used all the mixture. Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until golden. Meanwhile, let’s make your cream cheese: simply drain the nuts and blend the cashew cheese ingredients together. I love to eat these bagels fresh out of the oven, topped with cashew cheese and either smoked salmon or slices of papaya. #madeleineshaw #feedfeed #f52grams
Het recept vind je ook op de blog van Madeleine Shaw.
2. Bruine rijstwafels met rode vruchten
Het recept vind je ook op het YouTube-kanaal The Sunshine Eatery.
3. Smoothie bowl
Het recept vind je op het Instagramaccount van Tess Begg.
4. Gevulde courgette-tortilla's
Het recept vind je ook op de blog Green Kitchen Stories.
5. Dip van aubergine
Smoky Eggplant Tahini Dip. As I transplant eggplant in the greenhouse on this cold rainy day, I can't help but think of this killer dip I made last summer with our harvest. We may still be a few months away from being able to make this again but damn, a girl can dream! Next season I'm freezing more eggplant so I can make this dip all year long! The link to the recipe is in my profile. Cheers 🥂 . . . #dishingupthedirt #farmtotable #realsimple #ImSoMartha #slowfood #eggplant #f52grams #foodandwine #healthyish
Het recept vind je ook op de blog Dishing Up The Dirt.
6. Pompoenpannenkoeken
Pumpkin pancakes, salted caramel and pecans now on the blog for the #virtualpumpkinparty. I can't decide if these are more dessert than breakfast but they are bloody good either way! There's something in the realm of 100 food bloggers taking part so do take a look over there for the full list, Im enjoying see everyone's creations but have had to put it on pause due to hunger 🙈 http://ontheplate.co.uk (link in the profile)
Het recept vind je ook op de blog On The Plate.
7. Eieren met champignons en spinazie
Het recept vind je ook op de blog Damn Delicious.
8. Vegan witte chocolademelk
Het recept vind je ook op de blog Minimalist Baker.
