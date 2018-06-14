7 x Instagramaccounts die je voorzien van gemakkelijke én gezonde lunchinspiratie
The struggle is real. Als je na een vermoeiende werkdag thuiskomt en de moed gevonden hebt om nog wat te sporten, is het verleidelijk om lekkerlui in de zetel te kruipen. Alle ingrediënten voor een lekkere salade of wrap liggen dan wel in de koelkast, soms heb je gewoon géén zin om achter je fornuis te gaan staan om nog een lunch voor de volgende dag te bereiden. Het resultaat? Er staan droge boterhammen met kaas op het menu of je spendeert veel te veel geld aan een maaltijd uit de supermarkt of restaurant.
Wie daar verandering in wil brengen - zoals ondergetekende - heeft misschien nog een duwtje in de rug nodig. Gelukkig bieden deze 7 Instagramaccounts de nodige inspiratie om al je tupperware te verzamelen en plaats te maken in de koelkast.
1. Shannon Eng
Er zijn van die overheerlijke recepten, waar je helaas honderd en één ingrediënten voor nodig hebt. Dat het ook anders kan bewijst de Amerikaanse Shannon Eng. Op Instagram en YouTube legt ze stap voor stap uit hoe je snel en makkelijk lekkere lunches kunt bereiden.
Got soy? 💁🏻♀️ If you guys haven’t seen my 🥦 tofu broccoli stir fry full cooking tutorial, def check it out and make this with me (link in bio)! It was super simple with easy ingredients! It’s one of my favorites! _ This recipe is quick to make, and beats take-out Chinese food any day! Follow along with me and make this for your next healthy lunch or dinner! _ Macro Info per serving not including rice (makes 2): Calories: 261 / Carbs 18 g / Fat 17 g / Protein 9 g _ Would love to know if you make this! Tag me in your creations! #lunchideas #dinnerideas #recipeshare #easyrecipes #healthycooking #iifymgirls #iifymgirls #homecooking #macros #macrocounting #healthyeating
2. Helen Verhelst
De Belgische Helen Verhelst heeft bijna 8.000 volgers, en dat is geen verrassing als je door haar Instagramfeed scrolt. Stuk voor stuk post ze foto's waarbij je spontaan begint te watertanden.
Just a small Sunday reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you! So for my fellow students who are still studying for their exams, we’re all in this together (haha, throwing in some high school musical quotes) 😅❤️ Recipe in the comments!! #Lunch#Healthy#Food#Foodie#InstaFood#Blogger#Avocado#Fokdeblok#VscoCam#HelenKookt
3. Floordeboor
Ook onze noorderburen hebben hun eigen foodie: Floordeboor. Haar posts zijn misschien een tikkeltje minder fotogeniek, maar je krijgt wel een handig overzicht met maaltijden voor een hele week.
I finished mealprep super early this week because I have other plans for the rest of the weekend 😁. I will post about the meals during the week for everybody who's interested in the details! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #weightlossjourney #weightwatchers #ww #afvallen #fitdutchies #fat2fit #obesetobeast #mealprep #mealprepsunday #foodprep #healthylifestyle #healthyeating #healthyfood #mealprepmonday #mealplan #mealplanning #weightloss #diet #mealpreponfleek
4. Kevin Curry
Dat het niet alleen vrouwen zijn die experimenteren met gezonde gerechtjes, bewijst ook de Amerikaanse blogger Kevin Curry. En we moeten eerlijk toegeven: bij het zien van zijn Instagrampagina begint onze maag spontaan te grommen.
I’m on the #mealprep grind this week with enough food for 3 days - I have 1 meal with meat, 1 with seafood and 1 completely vegan! Here’s what I whipped up today in about 1 hour (minus the time in my slow cooker): 15-minute cajun chicken & beef sausage stir-fry (link in bio or FitMenCook.com) + spicy cod with grilled asparagus + #vegan slow cooker coconut curry seitan with shredded purple cabbage & thawed edamame. You can find the spicy cod and curry recipes on FitMenCook.com and in FMC Apps under “spicy tilapia” and “slow cooker coconut curry” (instead of chicken, I used seitan). In addition to these meals, I make my #breakfast fresh everyday (by choice) and also enjoy a low-carbohydrate protein shake after working out. Can you dig it?! What would you add/remove? Boom. (traduccion abajo) — He terminado preparando comidas para 3 días - 1 comida con carne, una con mariscos y una comida vegana. Aqui es lo que preparé en casi una hora (menos el tiempo en la olla de coccion lenta): sofrito cajun de pollo y chorizo de carne (receta en FitMenCook.com) + bacalao picante con espárrago a la parrilla + seitan al curry cocida en olla de coccion lenta. Se encuentran las recetas para el bacalao picante y seitan en FitMenCook.com y las Apps FMC cuando busques “tilapia picante” y “pollo al curry en olla de cocción lenta” (en vez de pollo usé seitan). También preparo mi desayuno fresco cada mañana y tomo un batido de proteína despues de entrenar. Qué piensas tú - qué agregarías o eliminarías? Bum.
5. Meal Prep On Fleak
Achter deze blog en Instagrampagina zitten Nick en Sarah. Het duo heeft er z'n missie van gemaakt om je te overladen met poepsimpele en healthy ideetjes.
Happy hump day! We have been feeling the summer heat around here lately, so we wanted to give you a #onepot Caesar Pasta Salad recipe that is beyond delicious and perfect for hot days! Make sure to add this one to your meal prep menu this weekend! #sponsored _ The recipe is packed with all of your favorite caesar salad ingredients, tons of protein from @chickapeapasta and comes together in 15 minutes. Could it get any easier? It also makes for an awesome dish at your BBQ this weekend. Just sayin' _ INGREDIENTS: 1 box @Chickapeapasta 5 cups romaine lettuce, chopped 1 cup favorite Caesar dressing 1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese 3/4 cup croutons 1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced, optional 1.5 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced, optional lemon wedges, optional _ METHOD: Get the full recipe using the link in our bio --> @mealpreponfleek https://buff.ly/2sB20D5 _ Nutrition for 1 out of 8 servings: 20g Protein | 43g Carbs | 21g Fat | 11g Fiber | 440 Calories *macros calculated using primal kitchen ceasar dressing and fox hill kitchen croutons . . . . . #mealpreponfleek #mealpreps #mealprepping #mealprepideas #nutrition #fitness #motivation #mealprepsunday #mealprepdaily #homemadefood #feedfeed #foodprep #glutenfree #cooking #eatclean #huffposttaste #healthyrecipes #fitfood #recipe #dinner #ad
6. Lee Hersh
Fans van de buddha bowl komen vast en zeker aan hun trekken op het account van Lee Hersh. Deze fitgirl uit Minneapolis weet als geen ander hoe je simpele ingrediënten kunt combineren tot een kleurrijk vitaminebommetje.
A buddha bowl a day keeps the doctor away! Get our best buddha bowl recipes on the blog! @healthyglow.co . https://fitfoodiefinds.com/healthy-buddha-bowl-recipes/ . . #vegan #bestofvegan #vegansofinstagram #vegancommunity #govegan#veganfood #veganrecipes #vegansofig #veganism #veganfitness #veganbreakfast#vegangirl #veganfriendly #veganlife #veganaf #whatveganseat #veganfoodporn #veganfood #veganfoodshare #veganeats #glutenfreevegan #veganfoodlovers #plantbasedfood #buddhabowl #fitfoodiefinds
7. Sarah Greenfield
De laatste in het rijtje is Sarah Greenfield, een diëtiste. Je kan je dus verwachten aan inspiratie die ook nog eens is goedgekeurd door een voedingsspecialst.
Prepped and fueled for the week and guess what, its all SIBO / low FODMAP diet friendly. With limited food selections it has challenged my creativity, but I am actually having a lot of fun figuring out some new recipes. Meal 1 - Sauteed purple cabbage topped with shredded carrot, cucumber, shredded chicken and drizzled with almond, lime, olive oil dressing + macadamia nuts + blueberries. Oh yeah, oranges, lots of oranges.
