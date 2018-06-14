7 x Instagramaccounts die je voorzien van gemakkelijke én gezonde lunchinspiratie Liesbeth De Corte

15u07 1 Nina kookt Laten we maar met de deur in huis vallen: wij weten op den duur niet meer wat we moeten klaarmaken als lunch. Voor iedereen die z'n belegde broodjes beu is en wat inspiratie nodig heeft, sommen we zeven foodies op die je laten watertanden op Instagram.

The struggle is real. Als je na een vermoeiende werkdag thuiskomt en de moed gevonden hebt om nog wat te sporten, is het verleidelijk om lekkerlui in de zetel te kruipen. Alle ingrediënten voor een lekkere salade of wrap liggen dan wel in de koelkast, soms heb je gewoon géén zin om achter je fornuis te gaan staan om nog een lunch voor de volgende dag te bereiden. Het resultaat? Er staan droge boterhammen met kaas op het menu of je spendeert veel te veel geld aan een maaltijd uit de supermarkt of restaurant.

Wie daar verandering in wil brengen - zoals ondergetekende - heeft misschien nog een duwtje in de rug nodig. Gelukkig bieden deze 7 Instagramaccounts de nodige inspiratie om al je tupperware te verzamelen en plaats te maken in de koelkast.

1. Shannon Eng

Er zijn van die overheerlijke recepten, waar je helaas honderd en één ingrediënten voor nodig hebt. Dat het ook anders kan bewijst de Amerikaanse Shannon Eng. Op Instagram en YouTube legt ze stap voor stap uit hoe je snel en makkelijk lekkere lunches kunt bereiden.

2. Helen Verhelst

De Belgische Helen Verhelst heeft bijna 8.000 volgers, en dat is geen verrassing als je door haar Instagramfeed scrolt. Stuk voor stuk post ze foto's waarbij je spontaan begint te watertanden.

Just a small Sunday reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you! So for my fellow students who are still studying for their exams, we're all in this together (haha, throwing in some high school musical quotes) 😅❤️

3. Floordeboor

Ook onze noorderburen hebben hun eigen foodie: Floordeboor. Haar posts zijn misschien een tikkeltje minder fotogeniek, maar je krijgt wel een handig overzicht met maaltijden voor een hele week.

4. Kevin Curry

Dat het niet alleen vrouwen zijn die experimenteren met gezonde gerechtjes, bewijst ook de Amerikaanse blogger Kevin Curry. En we moeten eerlijk toegeven: bij het zien van zijn Instagrampagina begint onze maag spontaan te grommen.

5. Meal Prep On Fleak

Achter deze blog en Instagrampagina zitten Nick en Sarah. Het duo heeft er z'n missie van gemaakt om je te overladen met poepsimpele en healthy ideetjes.

6. Lee Hersh

Fans van de buddha bowl komen vast en zeker aan hun trekken op het account van Lee Hersh. Deze fitgirl uit Minneapolis weet als geen ander hoe je simpele ingrediënten kunt combineren tot een kleurrijk vitaminebommetje.

7. Sarah Greenfield

De laatste in het rijtje is Sarah Greenfield, een diëtiste. Je kan je dus verwachten aan inspiratie die ook nog eens is goedgekeurd door een voedingsspecialst.