Nieuwe variant van French manicure verovert Instagram Ann Laenen

26 februari 2020

10u52

Bron: Metro, Glamourmagazine 0 Nina Van 3D-nagels tot nagels met nepbont, tegenwoordig kan alles in de nagelwereld. Maar niet alles is even draagbaar en tijdloos. De nieuwste rage is dat wel. De ‘patterned tip’ biedt de perfecte update van de traditionele French manicure.

De naam zegt het zelf: bij de patterned tip wordt het puntje van de nagel beschilderd met een creatief patroon. Daarbij is het belangrijk om de rest van de nagel ongekleurd of neutraal te houden, zodat de nadruk op het punt wordt gevestigd. Misschien wel het beste aan deze trend is de variëteit die erbij komt kijken. De vorm van de nagels kan variëren. Dus of je nu de voorkeur geeft aan gedurfde en dappere puntige nagels of meer natuurlijke amandelvormige nagels, alles mag.

De ruimte om creatief om te gaan met de gebruikte patronen maakt deze trend net zo leuk. En voor wie het wat gewaagder mag, kan kiezen voor verschillende patronen op verschillende vingers.

Kylie Jenner was een van de eerste die deze nageltrend probeerde. In december postte ze een foto van zichzelf met een nieuwe set luipaardnagels. De basiskleur, een mat beige, was ongeveer dezelfde kleur als haar huid.

Maar ook in onze contreien stijgt de populariteit van de trend. Kijk maar naar onderstaande voorbeelden.

Thuis proberen

Zo’n tip met een patroon is redelijk eenvoudig om na te maken. Het eindresultaat van je creatie hangt natuurlijk wel volledig af van jouw nagelkunsten. Je begint met een nude kleurtje aan te brengen. Laat het goed drogen en zoek ondertussen plakband. Plak vervolgens het grootste deel van je nagel af, zodat enkel het puntje nog zichtbaar is. Schilder het zichtbare gedeelte in een toffe kleur naar keuze en voeg achteraf een tof patroontje toe.

Als je zelf niet zo goed bent in gedetailleerd schilderwerk, laat je het klusje het best over aan een nagelstyliste. Dat bespaart je weer een hoop gevloek. Succes!