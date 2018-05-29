M.A.C. krijgt de wind van voren na reclame over ramadan
M.A.C. wil vrouwen meegeven hoe ze zich kunnen opmaken tijdens de suhoor, de maaltijd die tijdens de ramadan plaatsvindt voor zonsopgang. Al is dat blijkbaar niet meteen de moment waarop dames hun lippen even willen bijstiften.
Zo zouden de meeste moslims tijdens de suhoor gewoon in pyjama aan tafel schuiven en niet meteen bezig zijn met de look en outfit van de dag. Het zou volgens reacties dan ook kunnen dat M.A.C. de suhoor verwisselt met de iftar, de maaltijd die na zonsondergang plaatsvindt. Waarbij het wel gewoonte is om je op te kleden.
De reacties op Twitter zijn niet mals:
LOOOOL mac’s “get ready for suhoor” ad is the funniest thing i’ve seen today. who tf is tryna put on a full face of makeup at 3am pic.twitter.com/U7u1iOUmWD link
What Mac thinks the “suhoor look” is versus what it actually looks like pic.twitter.com/HmcQsMbqBf link
No thank you MAC, I’ll stick with my natural traumatized fox look during suhoor. pic.twitter.com/kwNsQAWuXL link
Many people are complaining about MAC's make up look for suhoor—saying they barely open their eyes when eating in early morning. link
In fact, suhoor in Dubai starts at 9 pm and they go to a night out right after.
It's a targeting. Not all ads are about you. pic.twitter.com/3dCBLcNnBT
M.A.C. zelf reageerde nog niet op de video, al werd die wel verwijderd.
