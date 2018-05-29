M.A.C. krijgt de wind van voren na reclame over ramadan

  Bron: NOS
Nina Het regent reacties op Twitter. Cosmeticamerk M.A.C. postte een video waarin het make-up tips geeft voor tijdens de ramadan. Al valt dat niet bij iedereen in goede aarde. 

M.A.C. wil vrouwen meegeven hoe ze zich kunnen opmaken tijdens de suhoor, de maaltijd die tijdens de ramadan plaatsvindt voor zonsopgang. Al is dat blijkbaar niet meteen de moment waarop dames hun lippen even willen bijstiften. 

Zo zouden de meeste moslims tijdens de suhoor gewoon in pyjama aan tafel schuiven en niet meteen bezig zijn met de look en outfit van de dag. Het zou volgens reacties dan ook kunnen dat M.A.C. de suhoor verwisselt met de iftar, de maaltijd die na zonsondergang plaatsvindt. Waarbij het wel gewoonte is om je op te kleden. 

De reacties op Twitter zijn niet mals: 

M.A.C. zelf reageerde nog niet op de video, al werd die wel verwijderd. 

