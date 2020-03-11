Luxemerk Dior lanceert eigen podcast Ann Laenen

11 maart 2020

13u10

Bron: Het nieuwsblad, Elle, Dior Talks 0 Nina Het modehuis Dior verruimt zijn blik en introduceert nu een podcastserie . Die kreeg heel eenvoudig de naam ‘Dior Talks’ en wil de luisteraars laten kennismaken met de wereld van Dior en de kenmerkende Dior-spirit.

De gastvrouw van Dior Talks is de Londense schrijfster, curator en kunsthistorica Katy Hessel (26). Zij zal het in de podcasts vooral hebben over feminisme, kunst, schoonheid en cultuur. In elke aflevering interviewt ze kunstenaars, journalisten, curators en schrijvers van alle leeftijden en uit alle mogelijke sectoren.

De focus van de eerste aflevering gaat volledig naar Diors creatief directeur, Maria Grazia Chiuri (56). Haar moeder had een atelier van kleermaaksters en zo maakte Maria van jongs af aan kennis met mode en de vrouwelijke ondernemersgeest. Daarna raakte ze gepassioneerd door de combinatie van mode en kunst. In de tweede aflevering komt de Amerikaanse kunstenares en feministe Judy Chicago aan het woord. Verdere episodes zullen snel volgen.