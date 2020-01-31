Instagraminfluencers onder vuur voor misplaatste foto's met #coronavirus

Nele Annemans

31 januari 2020

17u04

Bron: The Independent 1 Nina De Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie (WHO) kondigde nog maar net een wereldwijde noodsituatie uit in verband met het coronavirus uit nadat bekend raakte dat al bijna 10.000 mensen besmet zijn en 213 doden vielen. Maar ondanks die verontrustende cijfers, zijn er een aantal Instagramgebruikers die daar geen graten in zien en proberen een graantje mee te pikken van het virus.

De ene zijn dood is de andere zijn brood, moeten tig influencers gedacht hebben bij het horen over het dodelijke virus. Inmiddels verschenen al meer dan 200.000 posts met de hashtag coronavirus op Instagram, de meeste direct gerelateerd aan de dodelijke ziekte, maar helaas niet allemaal. Zo posten influencers en masse foto’s om meer volgers te scoren op Instagram, wat - uiteraard - niet op veel lof kan rekenen bij hun volgers.

Donderdag deelde de controversiële Amerikaanse youtuber Logan Paul nog een foto van zichzelf, omringd door een resem modellen die gasmaskers droegen met het bijschrift: “F**k het coronavirus.”

Een aantal van zijn volgers bestempelde de post als “ongevoelig”. Iemand anders reageerde met: “Ik denk niet dat dit zo grappig is, er zijn mensen aan het sterven.”

En helaas is Paul niet de enige die de hashtag ongepast gebruikt. Vrijdag deelde een Duitse influencer een vakantiekiekje vanuit Phuket, Thailand met de benen van zijn vriendin strak om zijn middel én al kussend met een mondmasker. Hij schreef erbij: “We zijn niet bang voor het virus. We genieten nog altijd van onze vakantie en hopen dat er snel een einde komt aan deze ellende!”

De Amerikaanse videomaker Steven Divish postte dan weer een foto van zichzelf met een zwart gezichtsmasker, een rode jas en een roze Nike-heuptas met daarbij: “Vibe Check”.

Een andere Amerikaanse influencer gebruikte de hashtag in een foto waarbij ze poseert in een straat in Miami met een zwart-roze gezichtsmasker. “Zeg NEE tegen het #coronavirus en was je handen 20 keer met zeep en water. Raak je ogen, neus en mond niet aan met ongewassen handen en bedek je mond en neus als je hoest of niest”, luidde het bijschrift.

Nog een andere populaire influencer poseerde met een gezichtsmasker in de tweede grootste stad van Osaka, met daarbij “Peace and love” geschreven.