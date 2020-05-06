Het is Anti-Dieetdag: deze bodypositive Instagrammers doen je goed voelen over je lijf en eetgewoontes Stéphanie Verzelen

06 mei 2020

15u06 7 Nina Het is vandaag, 6 mei, Internationale Anti-Dieetdag. De perfecte dag om de dieetcultuur die onze wereld doordringt een welgemeend middelvingertje te geven. Ben je daar zelf niet zo’n held in? Deze body positive Instagrammers leren je vriendelijker te zijn voor je lichaam en je eetgewoontes in een maatschappij die dat niet doet.

Nieuwsflash: we leven in een cultuur die veel belang hecht aan de cijfers op de weegschaal. Al had je die memo vast al gekregen. Uit een online onderzoek van iVox bij 2.000 Belgen in opdracht van WW (het vroegere Weight Watchers) blijkt dat bijna de helft van de Belgen al eens een grappig bedoelde opmerking over zijn of haar gewicht kreeg. De kans is dus groot dat jij je ook best bewust bent van hoeveel kilo’s je lichaam telt. En waarschijnlijk heb je al weleens de druk gevoeld om dat aantal kilo’s laag te houden.

Dieetdruk

Dat is wat Internationale Anti-Dieetdag wil aankaarten. We worstelen nog met te veel stigma’s rond gewicht en een impliciete verplichting om slank te zijn. Het onderzoek van iVox stelde vast dat 4 op de 10 Belgen met een maatje meer sociale druk ervaren om af te vallen. In een kwart van de gevallen (25%) komt die druk uit de directe omgeving, van vrienden, familie of collega’s. Maar ook een partner (18%) kan er de oorzaak van zijn.

Essentiële kanttekening: natuurlijk is het belangrijk om een gezonde levensstijl na te streven. Maar het is ook belangrijk dat we ons bewust zijn van hoe grote bedrijven en media inspelen op ons schuldgevoel rond gewicht om ons hun producten te verkopen. En hoe dat schuldgevoel zo steeds meer de norm wordt en de dieetcultuur in stand houdt.

Bodypositivity

Gelukkig laat het internet toe dat we ook andere stemmen te horen krijgen, van gewone mensen die met passie een boodschap van body positivity verkondigen. We hoeven ons niet schuldig te voelen over hoe ons lichaam eruitziet en hoeven niet zo bezig te zijn met de cijfers op de weegschaal, zeggen zij. Sommige van hen hebben miljoenen volgers en bieden een welgekomen tegengewicht voor de dieetcultuur. Dit zijn onze favoriete accounts voor een portie selflove en anti-dieetideeën.

Megan Crabbe, @Bodyposipanda

De 26-jarige Britse Megan is zo’n beetje de bodyposi-queen van het internet. Vroeger worstelde ze met eetstoornissen, nu viert ze online heel openlijk – en op een erg vrolijke en liefdevolle manier – haar vetrollen en cellulitis. Het leukst zijn de video’s waarin ze schaamteloos ronddanst in haar ondergoed en alles goed laat schudden, maar elke post die ze maakt steekt je een hart onder de riem, opent je ogen voor hoe onbewust hard je voor jezelf bent of helpt je de wereld vanuit een liefdevoller perspectief te zien. Ze grijpt ook elke kans om de schadelijkheid van ‘fatphobia’ of de dieetindustrie bloot te leggen.

Jitske Van De Veire, @jitskevandeveire

Ze is de dochter van Peter Van De Veire, 26 en heeft bijna 40.000 volgers op Instagram. Maar waar Jitske vooral om bekend staat, is haar rauwe echt- en openheid online. Ze deelt zonder schaamte en ongefilterd haar lichaam, haar ervaring als lesbienne en de minder mooie kanten van haar bestaan, in de hoop dat haar volgers ook de imperfecties van hun eigen leven en lijf gaan aanvaarden. Appelsienbillen, maandstonden, depressief zijn: niks is taboe.

Marianne Nykjaer, @mariannenykjaer

“Het leven is te kort om te vechten met je lijf.” Dat staat er te lezen bovenaan de Instagrampagina van Marianne Nykjaer. De Belgische werkt in het echte leven onder andere als plussizemodel, blogt en post over alles wat bodypositive is. Ze vertelt openhartig over boobzweet, daten als je dik bent, niet blij zijn met je lijf en ondanks dat tóch lief proberen te zijn voor jezelf. Ook handig: ze deelt vaak haar favoriete mode- en lingeriemerken voor een maatje meer.

Mayra Louise, @mayralouise

‘Happy is not a dress size’ is het motto van deze Nederlandse schone. Op Instagram inspireert Mayra Louise haar 46.000 volgers tot selfcare en selflove met dubbele kin-selfies, glamoureuze lingeriefoto's en alles daartussenin. In haar boek ‘Op je lijf geschreven’ schrijft ze over hoe ze 20 jaar lang probeerde te diëten, tot ze ontdekte dat het zonde was van haar tijd. Haar belangrijkste tip voor meer zelfvertrouwen? “Doe dingen die je eng vindt. Door uit je comfortzone te stappen, krijg je steeds meer zelfvertrouwen. Heb je eens een offday? Dat is helemaal oké. Ook ik sta niet elke dag dansend voor de spiegel.”

Megan Rose Lane, @megan_rose_lane

Megan (29) is een Londense make-upartieste, lifestylegoeroe en mama van de schattige Esmé. Online windt ze er geen doekjes om: vroeger was ze ook fanatiek bezig met haar gewicht, haar ‘beste hoeken’ op foto’s en haar calorieën. Maar sinds ze mama werd, liet ze die onrealistische schoonheidsstandaarden los en probeert ze te aanvaarden dat haar lijf verandert en niet ‘picture-perfect’ is. Als je niet wegsmelt door Esmés schattigheid, dan wel door Megans no-nonsense en vrolijke kijk op haar eigen lichaam.

