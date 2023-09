“Goed zijn in je job is níét genoeg.” Op sociale media delen mensen deze 5 verrassende carrière-adviezen

Be careful about who you’re giving sensitive information to at work 👀 👄 People overshare for a lot of reasons. 😟 if you’re on the receiving end, feel free to gently and casually change the topic back to work. They will register that you’re uninterested and hopefully will stop oversharing with you. 😛 if you feel you overshare at work, try to listen more & be more cautious about who you reveal personal information to. Revealing too much about your personal life can easily backfire, especially in a toxic workplace. You got this! 👏