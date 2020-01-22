Zweten maar! Michelle Obama deelt workout playlist VW

22 januari 2020

08u50 0 Fit & Gezond Behoorde ‘meer sporten’ tot jouw goede voornemens dit jaar? Dan kan je dat vanaf nu doen in de stijl van een voormalige first lady. Michelle Obama deelde immers net haar workout playlist op Instagram.

Ben je altijd al benieuwd geweest op welke muziek bekendheden zich in het zweet werken? Dan licht ex first lady Michelle Obama bij dezen een tipje van de sluier op. Uit haar playlist blijkt dat Michelle wel houdt van de muziek van Ed Sheeran en Calvin Harris, en dat ook Beyoncé, Cardi B en Frank Ocean tot haar muzikale smaak behoren.

De playlist bevat naast een hele reeks uptempo nummers ook enkele rustigere nummers om aan het eindje van je work-out weer tot rust te komen en je spieren te rekken.