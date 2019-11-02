Vrouwen poseren om taboe rond de haaraandoening alopecia te doorbreken TVM

Bron: Refinery 29 1 Fit & Gezond Alopecia is een aandoening waarbij iemand plots (deels) kaal wordt. Bij deze auto-immuun- gemedieerde ziekte valt het eigen lichaam de haarwortels aan, met ovale of cirkel- vormige kale plekken of soms volledige kaalheid als gevolg. Om het taboe errond te doorbreken, organiseerde de 26-jarige Britse Nichola McAvoy een fotoshoot met 8 vrouwen die allen aan de ziekte lijden.

Hoe alopecia precies ontstaat, is overigens niet bekend en bij iedereen kan het zich anders uiten. Er zijn ook verschillende varianten. Zoals alopecia androgenetica (meer geleidelijk aan haarverlies) en alopecia areata (waarbij het haar in grotere plukken uitvalt). Bij sommige mensen duurt het jaren voor ze volledig kaal zijn, bij andere verliezen ze van de ene week op de andere al hun haarlokken.

In een aantal gevallen is er een duidelijke link met ernstige stress. Soms zit het in de familie. Hoe dan ook, het is onschuldig en 2% van de mensen krijgt een keer in het leven te maken met alopecia areata. In veel gevallen gaat het haar gewoon weer groeien na verloop van tijd, soms is dat helaas ook niet het geval.

McAvoy wil met de fotoshoot vooral de negatieve perceptie rond alopecia wegnemen en ervoor zorgen dat lotgenoten ook van hun kaal hoofd leren houden. Voor de fotoshoot schakelde ze 8 Britse vrouwen in met alopecia om zo te tonen dat je er minstens even goed kunt uitziet zonder weelderige haardos.