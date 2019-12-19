Sam Smith openlijk over zijn gewicht: “Ik heb het moeilijk met hoe ik eruitzie, maar wil dat iedereen van zijn lichaam leert houden” MV

19 december 2019

17u04 0 Fit & Gezond Sam Smith schaart zich achter de body positivity-beweging. De Britse zanger deelde een foto op Instagram en sprak zich uit over hoe moeilijk hij het soms heeft met zijn gewicht tijdens de feestdagen. “Tijdens deze tijd van het jaar heb ik het moeilijk met mijn lichaam”, schreef hij onder een foto van zijn bloot bovenlichaam. “Ik hou van mincepie (een typisch Britse zoete taart nvdr.) en alles wat erbij hoort en ik merk gewoon dat ik tijdens deze periode altijd wat bijkom.”

De zanger wil zijn volgers laten weten dat het belangrijk is om van jezelf te houden, hoe je er ook uitziet. “We mogen niet vergeten van onze lichamen te houden, hoe die er ook mogen uitzien”, klinkt het bij Smith. “We moeten houden van onze veranderende lichamen. Kijk in de spiegel en wees lief voor jezelf. Superlief. Het is voor mij elke dag moeilijk om dat te doen. Maar je bent niet alleen.”

Sam sprak in het verleden al vaker over zijn gewicht. Eerder dit jaar postte hij een foto van zichzelf op het strand. Bij die foto schreef dat hij het moeilijk vond om zulke foto’s de wereld in te sturen. “Als ik in het verleden een fotoshoot deed met enkel een T-shirt aan, dan at ik amper iets de voorafgaande weken, om vervolgens uren naar het perfecte kiekje te moeten zoeken”, schreef hij toen. “Gisteren besloot ik om dat niet te doen. Ik wil baas zijn over mijn lichaam en het niet langer veranderen.”