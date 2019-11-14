Rens Kroes doet kuur met appelazijn: hoe (on)gezond is dat? Ellen den Hollander

14 november 2019

14u47

Bron: AD 0 Fit & Gezond Rens Kroes zweert erbij: appelazijn. Het houdt haar lichaam gezond, zegt ze. Ze daagt haar volgers uit een maand lang tweemaal per dag een glas water met azijn te drinken. Goed voor je lichaam. Maar of dat echt zo is, is nog maar de vraag.

De Nederlandse powerfoodgoeroe Rens Kroes is dol op appelazijn. Het houdt haar lichaam gezond, zegt ze, en haar huid wordt er ook beter van. Ook is het goed voor de spijsvertering. Daarom roept ze haar volgers (Facebook bijna 90.000, op Instagram 364.000) op het spul elke dag te drinken met water, door een rietje. Haar eigen azijn bijvoorbeeld, die voor 9,95 euro (voor een halve liter) in haar webshop te koop is. Zelf gaat ze door met de ‘challenge’ tot eind november.



Appelciderazijn is razend populair bij de sterren en modellen. Ze reinigen hun lichaam ermee. Actrice Megan Fox en modellen Cindy Crawford en Heidi Klum zouden de azijn gebruiken voor hun ‘detox’ of vastenkuur.

Het Nederlandse Voedingscentrum zet vraagtekens bij de positieve werking van appelazijn. In het AD gaf het al eerder aan niet te veel van deze azijn te gebruiken. Onwaarschijnlijk, noemt Astrid Postma-Smeets, expert Voeding en Gezondheid van het Voedingscentrum, de voordelen die Kroes aangeeft - dat het haar helpt om haar lichaam te reinigen, maagzuurremmend werkt en haar darmen en huid helpt te verbeteren. “Ons lichaam scheidt afvalstoffen uit via de lever en nieren, meldt de expert. “Appelciderazijn heeft daar geen effect op en helpt dus niet om te ontgiften.”



“Middelen die helpen bij mensen die last hebben van maagzuur zorgen er voor dat het maagzuur minder zuur wordt", legt zij uit. “Appelciderazijn is een zuur product en zal dus niet zorgen dat het maagzuur minder zuur wordt. Het is dus heel onwaarschijnlijk dat appelciderazijn helpt bij maagklachten.”

Erg onwaarschijnlijk

“Ook is het erg onwaarschijnlijk dat appelciderazijn gunstige effecten heeft op de darmen omdat de maaginhoud die naar de darmen gaat altijd al zuur is", aldus Postma-Smeets. “Een beetje azijn heeft daar geen invloed op. Er wordt van allerlei voedingsmiddelen beweerd dat het een effect heeft op de huid. Voor al die claims is er eigenlijk geen goed bewijs. Niet voor een gunstig effect en ook niet voor een nadelig effect. Dus ook niet van appelciderazijn.”



De kans dat appelciderazijn de effecten heeft die Rens zelf zegt te ervaren en net zo zal werken bij haar volgers, acht de expert van het Voedingscentrum ‘nihil’. “Of het is een placebo-effect omdat mensen het graag wíllen geloven.”