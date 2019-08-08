Klankschalen: de eeuwenoude wellnesstrend die opnieuw aan populariteit wint

Valérie Wauters

08 augustus 2019

16u05

Bron: Red 8 Fit & Gezond In een wereld waar alles steeds sneller moet gaan, winnen technieken om te ontspannen steeds meer aan populariteit. We zijn inmiddels helemaal mee met mindfulness en yoga, maar weet jij (nog?) wat klankschalen zijn?

Het gebruik van klankschalen komt oorspronkelijk uit Tibet en vindt z’n oorsprong zo’n 2000 jaar geleden. De zogenaamd genezende geluiden die ze produceren zouden stress en angstgevoelens verminderen, alsook pijn tegengaan.

Wat is een klankschaal?

Een klankschaal is een soort metalen of kristallen kom die een aanhoudende muzieknoot produceert wanneer hij wordt aangeslagen, vergelijkbaar met een bel. Deze metalen schalen, ook gekend onder de naam Tibetaanse kommen, bestaan in verschillende maten en worden met een soort hamer aangeslagen om een rijke beltoon te produceren. De frequentie waarop het geluid uit zo’n schaal wordt vrijgegeven zou ervoor zorgen dat ze ontspannende en helende eigenschappen hebben.

Hoe werkt het

Geluiden kunnen ons diep raken. Denk hierbij aan hoe je kan opschrikken van een plots hard geluid, of hoe rustige muziek je in slaap kan wiegen. Hetzelfde principe geldt voor een sessie met klankschalen. Door te focussen op het geluid dat een klankschaal produceert en de bijhorende vibraties die je hoort en voelt, kan je jezelf in een kalme, meditatieve staat brengen. Omdat een klankschaal ook geen herinneringen oproept, zoals bij sommige muziekstukken misschien wel het geval is, is het een pak makkelijker om hiermee in een diepe, ontspannen staat te raken.