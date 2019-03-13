Instagramaccount Diet Prada neem fitnesscollectief ‘Skinny Bitch’ zwaar onder vuur Timon Van Mechelen

13 maart 2019

11u58 0 Fit & Gezond Russell Bateman, een fitnessinstructeur uit Londen die groepstrainingen organiseert op uitnodiging en enkel voor zogenaamde ‘skinny bitches’, wordt beschuldigd van het uitbuiten van de inheemse bevolking in Kenia. Bijgevolg krijgt hij nu ook bakken kritiek op zijn populaire trainingen zelf.

Het Instagramaccount ‘Diet Prada’ was origineel opgericht om copycats in de mode aan te pakken, maar is ondertussen uitgegroeid tot een soort klokkenluider voor de hele lifestyle-industrie. Recent beschuldigden zij Kim Kardashian er nog van samen te werken met modeketens, waarna zij zich publiekelijk moest verdedigen op sociale media. Het waren ook zij die de hele racismerel rond modemerk Dolce & Gabbana aan het licht brachten en nu doen ze dat nog eens opnieuw met de fitnessgroep ‘Skinny Bitch Collective’.

Concreet werd de club opgericht door celebrity-trainer Russell Bateman als een fitnessgroep waarvoor je moet uitgenodigd worden om deel te mogen nemen. Bijzonder is dat – zoals de naam ook al zegt – enkel ‘skinny bitches’ of magere meisjes welkom zijn die liefst ook nog eens een hoop volgers op sociale media hebben. Bateman zelf neemt tijdens de work-outsessies foto’s van de zichzelf in het zweet werkende fitgirls die hij daarna op zijn populaire Instagrampagina post. Verschillende van die meisjes getuigden anoniem aan ‘Diet Prada’ dat het er bijzonder bitchy aan toe gaat tijdens de sessies, omdat iedereen gefotografeerd wil worden door Bateman. Hét hoogste doel blijkbaar onder de aanwezige fitgirls en supermodellen.

Klinkt allemaal al wat gek en randje seksistisch, maar initieel was het een nieuwe campagne voor het collectief dat stof deed opwaaien. Bateman reisde daarvoor met enkele van zijn ‘skinny bitches’ naar Kenia voor een fitnessretraite. Op de beelden die er werden gemaakt, is te zien hoe de Masai, de inheemse bevolking daar, op de achtergrond te zien zijn terwijl een aantal blanke fitgirls sportoefeningen uitvoeren. Toen Diet Prada de beelden onder ogen kreeg, beschuldigden ze hem ervan de Masai bevolking als rekwisieten te gebruiken. “Het is 2019 maar blijkbaar hebben mensen nog altijd niet geleerd dat etnische groepen niet bestaan om het leven van geprivilegieerde mensen te verfraaien. Het koloniale gedachtegoed is nog altijd springlevend …,” schreven ze daarover op Instagram.

Bateman kwam al snel met excuses op de proppen en liet in een verklaring weten dat “het zijn bedoeling was om interculturele uitwisseling te bevorderen en om de schoonheid van Kenia en de inheemse bevolking te benadrukken.” Hij begrijpt verder ook dat “de inhoud ruimschoots tekortschiet en dat een gepaste culturele benadering ontbreekt omdat we stereotypen rond mensen met een kleur uit het koloniale tijdperk versterkt hebben”.

In de nasleep van de negatieve aandacht rond de campagne, werd echter ook heel zijn organisatie sterk bekritiseerd. Diet Prada stelde namelijk ook de hyperseksualisering van vrouwen in eerdere campagnes aan de kaak en stelt dat het collectief een onrealistisch en ongezond vrouwenbeeld, met name de skinny bitch, promoot. Daarop werd de tekst bij enkele oude sociale media posts van het collectief aangepast, maar ook dat had het Instagramaccount opgemerkt. Ondertussen is zelfs de hele website van ‘Skinny Bitch Collective’ offline gehaald om zo wellicht nog meer kritiek te vermijden.