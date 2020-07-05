Hoe veilig zijn natuurlijke deo’s die dagenlang werken? Dermatoloog Thomas Maselis legt uit Jiska Agten Nele Annemans

05 juli 2020

09u49

Bron: Goed Gevoel 0 Fit & Gezond Op een duurzame manier deodorant gebruiken, betekent vooral minder deo spuiten. Dat is ook de achterliggende gedachte van cosmeticamerk Nuud. Dat bedrijf verkoopt deo’s ter grootte van een lippenbalsem waarmee je dagenlang zonder nare geurtjes kan rondlopen. Maar hoe veilig zijn ze? Dermatoloog Thomas Maselis geeft uitleg.

Dr. Thomas Maselis, dermatoloog: “De deo van Nuud is vooral gebaseerd op de antibacteriële werking van zilver. Dat werkt goed dankzij het absorberende vermogen van zinkoxide en (in mindere mate) mineralen. Die bestanddelen zijn verwerkt in een vette zalf die blijft zitten als je je gewoon met water afspoelt onder de douche.”

“Als je zeep gebruikt, dan spoelt de deo samen met de werking wél weg. Het product ziet er zeker oké uit. Mijn enige bedenking is dat de deo erg veel plantaardige oliën en plantenextracten bevat. Als dermatoloog zie ik dat niet zo graag, omdat plantenextracten complexe formules zijn waarvan de samenstelling ook nog eens kan verschillen van oogst tot oogst.”

“Als er een allergie zou ontstaan, wordt het moeilijk om uit te zoeken welk allergeen de oorzaak is. Maar al bij al is het een goed product.”