De perfecte sportplaatjes beu? Deze fitfluencers tonen eerlijk hun vetrolletjes en zweetdruppels tijdens het sporten Nele Annemans

28 mei 2020

10u58 1 Fit & Gezond “ Waarom zijn online trainers en fitness coaches altijd zo... veel? Ik wil gewoon iemand die eens durft zeggen dat het lastig is i.p.v. daar als een hyperkinetische Youtube-eekhoorn te staan stuiteren zonder ook maar één druppeltje zweet te laten”. Met dat bericht hekelt Eva Cardinael, ook wel gekend van The Fat Lady, alle fitfluencers die sporten als een makkie laten lijken. En ze is lang niet alleen. Ook wij moeten toegeven dat de meeste fitnessgoeroe’s ons meer ont- in plaats van aanmoedigen. Hoog tijd voor wat eerlijkheid en body positivity. D eze fitfluencers tonen eerlijk en op een grappige manier hoe ze hun lichaam in vorm houden.

Thesamplan

Een absolute aanrader is @thesamplan. Zij ademt body positivity en post regelmatig work-outs - inclusief onflaterende gezichtsuitdrukkingen én lachbuien. “Wil je bezweet geraken? Ik ook niet, lol! Je aan je work-out zetten (en hem volhouden) is altijd het moeilijkste deel, zeker van thuis uit. Maar het voelt wel enorm goed als het lukt!”, staat er bijvoorbeeld te lezen bij een van haar meest recente work-outs. Toegegeven, dat werkt voor ons een pak beter dan een flinterdun model die aan het einde kweelt: “Goed gedaan! Dat was echt een heel stevige work-out”, terwijl het lijkt alsof ze net uit een modecampagne komt gestapt. Waarom we nog zo’n grote fan zijn? Ze wisselt haar work-outs af met foto’s van ... hamburgers en ander vettig lekkers. Dat doet ze om haar volgers te tonen dat het heel menselijk is om af en toe eens te zondigen. Enkele weken geleden postte ze nog deze leuke foto op haar Instagrampagina met als onderschrift: “Het is de eerste keer in drie weken dat ik m’n benen scheer en dat om wat lekkers te gaan halen bij de drive thru - dit is quarantaine 😭😂.”

Lucymountain

Lucy mag er dan wel als een iet of wat typische fitfluencer uitzien, dat is ze allesbehalve. In tegenstelling tot vele anderen haalt ze immers fel uit naar zogenaamde wondermiddeltjes zoals shakes en dieetpillen om af te vallen. Bovendien omarmt ze alle vormen en maten. Zo deelde ze onlangs nog een filmpje genaamd: ‘When people think ‘fitness’ is a body’ waarna tal van fitte vrouwen met allerlei maten getoond en aan het einde een welgemeende fuck you. Daarnaast hekelt ze de foutieve adviezen die via media verspreid worden en probeert ze haar volgers wegwijs te maken in gezonde voeding, en dat allemaal zonder met de vinger te wijzen. Wij zijn fan!

Jessamyn

Zonder twijfel onze all-time favorite: yogalerares Jessamyn. Zij bewijst al jaren - met de glimlach - dat plussize niet gelijkstaat aan ongezond en streeft zoals geen ander naar body positivity. Zo toont ze niet alleen work-outs, maar ook hilarische gif- en filmpjes en is ze niet schuw van wat commotie. In een recente post toonde en vertelde ze nog dat ze niet bang was om aan te komen tijdens de quarantaine zoals andere ‘skinny b*tches’, omdat haar gewicht niet haar identiteit bepaalt. “En als dat wel zo was, is vet zijn een van de beste dingen die me ooit is overkomen.”

Tally Rye

Nog een fitfluencer van wie we fan zijn is Tally Rye. Ze kant zich tegen allerlei diëten en focust zich op de mentale in plaats van de fysieke voordelen van sporten. Haar credo is: je moet bewegen omdat je ervan houdt, niet als een vorm van je lichaam te straffen. En gelijk heeft ze!

Jitske Van de Veire

Uiteraard mocht onze Vlaamse Jitske Van de Veire ook niet ontbreken in deze lijst. Ze mag dan wel geen fitfluencer pur sang zijn, je motiveren om jezelf graag te zien en af en toe een afmattende sportsessie biedt ze je wel. Openlijk, ongefilterd en zonder schaamte deelt ze haar lichaam, maar ook andere taboe-onderwerpen. Mocht ze nog altijd niet op je lijstje met ‘volgend’ staan, dan is ‘t nu zeker het moment!