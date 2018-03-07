Blogger waarschuwt: "Foto's van eten plaatsen op sociale media leidt tot overmatig grote porties" Charlotte Dierckx

07 maart 2018

09u19

Bron: The Independent 4 Fit & Gezond Een eenvoudig stapeltje pannenkoeken is niet bepaald het succesrecept voor veel likes. Maar met een klodder notenboter, een handvol aardbeien, wat chocolade en een scheut siroop, ziet dat ontbijt er in een handomdraai wel Instawaardig uit. Dat we grotere porties naar binnen spelen voor het perfecte plaatje is ook deze blogger niet ontgaan.

Het ziet er indrukwekkend uit zo'n stapel american pancakes, maar we lijken soms te vergeten dat het toevoegen van al die ogenschijnlijk kleine extra's ertoe leiden dat we veel meer eten dan nodig. Amerikaanse gezondheidsblogger Amanda Meixner (26) wil met een simpele Instagramfoto dan ook meer bewustzijn creëren rond de porties die we naar binnenspelen. In een vergelijkende post zette ze twee portiegroottes tegenover elkaar: links de hoeveelheid die haar lichaam nodig heeft, rechts de caloriebom die scoort op Instagram.

Terwijl voor haar een gebalanceerd ontbijt bestaat uit haver, een handvol aardbeien en bosbessen, 20 gram chocolade, afgewerkt met een laagje kaneel en Stevia, bevat het Instagramwaardige ontbijtkommetje twee keer zoveel van dat alles plus een verkruimeld proteïne koekje. Wie kan tellen, komt al gauw tot de conclusie dat die laatste dubbel zoveel calorieën bevat.

Amanda is overigens niet de enige blogger die ons wil waarschuwen voor de risico's die komen kijken bij het posten van onze maaltijden op sociale media. Ook fitnessblogger Chi Pam (en vele anderen) heeft zich uitgesproken over de overmatig grote porties die verschijnen in haar Instagramfeed.