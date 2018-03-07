Blogger waarschuwt: "Foto's van eten plaatsen op sociale media leidt tot overmatig grote porties"
Het ziet er indrukwekkend uit zo'n stapel american pancakes, maar we lijken soms te vergeten dat het toevoegen van al die ogenschijnlijk kleine extra's ertoe leiden dat we veel meer eten dan nodig. Amerikaanse gezondheidsblogger Amanda Meixner (26) wil met een simpele Instagramfoto dan ook meer bewustzijn creëren rond de porties die we naar binnenspelen. In een vergelijkende post zette ze twee portiegroottes tegenover elkaar: links de hoeveelheid die haar lichaam nodig heeft, rechts de caloriebom die scoort op Instagram.
The moment when people post oatmeal and they’re like “kept it super simple today” and it’s like caramel chocolate, matcha toffee coffee oats with cocoa nibs, star fruit, bewitched peanut butter with bananas captured in the trees of Narnia 🤣💫 . In all seriousness, I’ve been guilty of this before! When you try to make your food extra pretty & overkill for the gram but really it’s way out of portion ❤️ More info below: . Lower cal oatmeal: 1/2 cup cooked steel cut oats 1/2 cup strawberry halves 1/4 cup blueberries 20g chocolate Cinnamon + stevia . Higher cal oatmeal: 1 cup steel cut oats 1 cup strawberry halves 1/2 cup blueberries 20 g chocolate 1 protein cookie Cinnamon + stevia . Inspired by @fit_pham . . . . #healthfood #oatmeal #cleaneatingforlife #oats #cleaneatinglifestyle #porridge #cleaneatingaddict #livinghealthy #cleaneatingdiet #cleaneatingjourney #cleaneatingrecipe #cleaneatingchallenge #cleaneatingideas #gettinghealthy #wholefood #veganbreakfast #healthybreakfast #realfood #peanutbutter #overnightoats #banana #cleaneats #cinnamon #chiaseeds #breakfast #blueberries #foodgram #strawberries #frühstück
Terwijl voor haar een gebalanceerd ontbijt bestaat uit haver, een handvol aardbeien en bosbessen, 20 gram chocolade, afgewerkt met een laagje kaneel en Stevia, bevat het Instagramwaardige ontbijtkommetje twee keer zoveel van dat alles plus een verkruimeld proteïne koekje. Wie kan tellen, komt al gauw tot de conclusie dat die laatste dubbel zoveel calorieën bevat.
What do you think the differences are? 😍 First off, let me just say this combo is ridiculously good 💫 Second off, below is a breakdown of each side & some tips to save calories: . Lower cal treat: 1 cup 2% Greek yogurt 1 tsp honey 20g 85% dark chocolate 1 cup blueberries 1/2 cup strawberries 1/2 tbsp cashew butter . Higher cal treat: 1 cup 2% Greek yogurt 1 tbsp honey 60g 85% dark chocolate 1/2 cup blueberries 1/4 cup strawberries 2 1/2 tbsp cashew butter . Tips to save calories: 1 - Balance healthy fats with low calorie fruits. Add more fruit instead of overdoing the chocolate which saves a lot of calories. 2 - Watch the nut butter portions! 1/2 tbsp is much different in calories than 2 1/2 tbsp. 3 - Watch the honey! While it makes a great natural sweetener, the sugar calories add on quick. . Inspo cred: @movingdietitian ❤️ . . #healthyeating #cleaneating #fitfood #mealprep #dessert #healthyfood #foodprep #chocolate #nutrition #protein #mealplan #yogurt #icecream #weightloss #cleaneats #dessertporn #healthylife #healthylifestyle #mealprepsunday #healthychoices #mealprepping #macros #sweets #mealprepmonday #baking #sweettooth #desserts #flexibledieting #healthyliving #iifym
Amanda is overigens niet de enige blogger die ons wil waarschuwen voor de risico's die komen kijken bij het posten van onze maaltijden op sociale media. Ook fitnessblogger Chi Pam (en vele anderen) heeft zich uitgesproken over de overmatig grote porties die verschijnen in haar Instagramfeed.
Anyone else see THE MOST INSANE toasts here on Instagram? Like legit just topped with bee pollen and bars and exotic nut butters and unicorn magic. 🍞🦄🦄🦄🦄 Hehe who says it's a bad thing? 😉 I love starting my day with toast (this is what I have for breakfast most days!), topped with aaaaalll the goodies. ❤👌 Can't be more than just a few cals, yeah? WELL IT TURNS OUT that toppings are indeed caloric.😂😂 I guess sometimes my breakfasts legit gets up to almost 1000 calories!! As I've said before, how much you eat TOTALLY depends on YOU and your goals. Did you just absolutely SMASH a leg workout? DON'T be afraid to refuel. Are you ABOUT to smash a workout? DON'T be afraid to fuel up.❤ And speaking of you... what's YOUR toast combos and toppings?! 😂😘 . . . . #toastmasters #toastporn #toasttuesday #toastedbread #portionsizes #calories #caloriecontrol #caloriedeficit #caloriecount #nutritiontips #nutritionplan #servingsize #absaremadeinthekitchen #nutritional #healthyish #perfectbar #breakfastideas #healthybreaky #nourishingfood #weightlosstips #healthybreakfasts #healthybreakfastideas
