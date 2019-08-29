Zo mooi kan een trouw zijn: dit zijn de 5 beste bruidsfotografen ter wereld LDC

29 augustus 2019

17u13

Bron: LINDA 0 Familie Wij zijn eerlijk gezegd al blij als we een scherpe foto kunnen maken, maar deze vijf professionals zijn van een heel ander kaliber. Ze worden beschouwd als de crème de la crème en zijn verkozen tot de allerbeste in een wereldwijde wedstrijd voor bruidsfotografie.

Slechts één Europeaan heeft de top vijf gehaald: de Nederlander Bas Uijlings. Hij schopte het tot de vierde plaats in de wedstrijd, die op poten werd gezet door het online platform One Eyeland en vooral gericht is op kunstzinnige fotografie.

Opvallend genoeg was het nooit zijn grote droom om bruidsfotograaf te worden. “Ik werkte in de ICT en maakte hobbymatig weleens foto’s tijdens congressen en voorstellingen”, vertelt Uijlings aan LINDA. “Toen een vriend ging trouwen, vroeg hij of ik foto’s wilde maken. Ik dacht: ‘Nee bedankt’, maar ging uiteindelijk toch overstag.”

Sindsdien heeft hij blijkbaar toch de smaak te pakken. “Via die ene bruiloft kwam ik in contact met een ander verloofd stel en zo is het balletje gaan rollen. Na twee jaar heb ik m’n baan opgezegd en nu zijn we alweer vijftien jaar verder.”

Benieuwd naar alle foto’s? Die kan je bekijken op de site van One Eyeland. Wij maakten alvast een overzichtje van de top vijf.

1. Zhuo Ya uit Nieuw-Zeeland

Een foto die is geplaatst door ZhuoYa (@zhuoyanz) op 23 mei 2019 om 16:04 CEST

2. Michael Anthony uit de Verenigde Staten

3. Jay Hsiang uit de Verenigde Staten

4. Bas Uijlings uit Nederland

5. Sal Cincotta uit de Verenigde Staten