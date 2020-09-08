Zo gefikst: 3 tijdsbesparende tips voor de naamlabels op de kleding van je kind Stéphanie Verzelen

08 september 2020

12u28 6 Familie Een nieuw schooljaar, een resem nieuwe taakjes voor mama of papa. Boeken kaften, turnkleding kopen, fietskettingen smeren. Én ervoor zorgen dat de schoenen, hemdjes, rugzak en andere snel verloren items van je kroost gelabeld zijn. Nogal een karwei, tenzij je deze 3 snelle tips toepast.

De bezittingen van je kroost labellen is geen overbodige luxe. Maar met naald en draad op bijna ambachtelijke wijze een label in elk item naaien: nee, bedankt. Gelukkig zijn er handigere opties op de markt en slimme trucjes om het hele proces dubbel (of tripel) zo snel te laten gaan.

1. Bye bye, strijkijzer

Strijklabels met daarop de naam van je kind zijn al een goed alternatief dat je heel wat tijd bespaart. Maar dan ook nog eens het strijkijzer in de kast kunnen laten zitten: heerlijk. Een moeder in de Facebookgroep ‘Family Lockdown Tips and Ideas’ deelt haar slimme manier om die strijklabels in een-twee-drie te bevestigen: met een steiltang. Ze neemt het label, houdt het op de binnenkant van de kraag of een andere discrete plek binnenin het kledingstuk en gaat er dan een paar keer met de steiltang over. “Heerlijk, alle uniforms waren gelabeld in een paar minuutjes!”, voegt ze toe.

Strijklabels zijn o.a. te koop bij Veritas.

2. Stempel erop

Dacht je al eens aan een kledingstempel? Handig is het wel: de stempel laten maken kost je één minuutje en nul moeite, het stempelen zelf gaat extreem snel en als de stempel op de kleding zou vervagen na enkele wasbeurten, stempel je gewoon opnieuw. Plus, je kan dezelfde stempel volgend schooljaar (en het schooljaar daarop) opnieuw gebruiken en je kan leuke icoontjes toevoegen om de stempel persoonlijker te maken. Online heb je verschillende opties. Hier kost zo’n gepersonaliseerde stempel je zo’n dertig euro, hier kost hij je zo’n zesentwintig euro.

Volgens dezelfde logica kan je ook voor kledingstickers kiezen. Even snel klaar, even moeiteloos en flexibel.

3. Van eigen hand

Geen zin in gedoe met labels of gadgets, of gewoon trots op je handschrift? Dan is een oldskool textielstift je beste vriend. Onder andere bij Veritas strik je al voor 2,60 euro een permanente kogelpen: een uitwisbare, fijne zwarte stift die gerust tegen een pak wasbeurten kan. Bic heeft stiften die je zelfs op negentig graden mag wassen. Kies liefst voor een zo fijn mogelijke stift, want hoe breder, hoe meer kans dat de lijnen zullen uitlopen tijdens het wassen. Pro tip: plaats tijdens het schrijven een hard stuk karton onder het stukje stof waarop je schrijft: zo vermijd je dat de inkt vlekken maakt op andere delen van het kledingstuk. Wil je graag extra creatief zijn? Dan kan je met zo’n textielstift ook het hele item omtoveren tot een draagbaar kunstwerkje.