Van flubberbuikjes tot huilen op de wc: kersverse mama’s delen eerlijke foto’s

    • Liesbeth De Corte
  • Bron: The Independent
Instagram / takebackpostpartum
Familie Als we de Kim Kardashians en de Kate Middletons van de wereld mogen geloven, zien vrouwen er enkele weken na hun bevalling alweer piekfijn uit. In de realiteit is het vaak andere koek, al vergeten we dat soms wel eens omdat we maar weinig realistische foto’s te zien krijgen. Het Instagramaccount TakeBackPostPartum vormt de uitzondering op de regel.

Op het account kunnen kersverse moeders niet alleen foto’s delen, maar ook zogeheten inspirerende quotes of eerlijke ervaringen over wat het moederschap écht is. Die verzameling moet andere mama’s aansporen om gelukkig te zijn met zichzelf en hun lichaam. Het toont aan dat het volledig normaal is om na de bevallig flubberbuikjes, striemen of littekens te hebben, en dat het niet altijd mogelijk is om in een wip en een gauw een modellenlijf te hebben.

Lees ook

Alle posts kan je natuurlijk bekijken op de Instagrampagina. Heb je zelf een boodschap of een kiekje dat je wil delen? Dan kan je foto delen met de hashtag #takebackpostpartum. 

This is one week postpartum. Reminder: there are just as many variations of normal postpartum as there are during pregnancy and birth. 📷:@the_hollytree c/o @expectful #takebackpostpartum

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

This looks like a painting! It should be titled &#34;the postpartum family&#34; in hopes we can all have this love through the chaos and newness. I&#39;d love to see a series of different families for #variationsofnormal of &#34;the postpartum family&#34;! 💙 Image by @ellianagilbertphotography. #dontforgetdads #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

My mother was my first country. The first place I ever lived. ❤️ Words by @nayyirah.waheed. 📷:@autumnabailey #thefourthtrimester #takebackpostpartum

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

&#34;Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking &#39;why would she post this picture&#39;, but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again! No one warns you about the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.. no one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother. It&#39;s been a long and hard postpartum ride for me.. 18 months after my first son and 5 months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light ✨ and it genuinely feels amazing. 💖 Cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass! And things will get better.&#34; 💗 @alexandrabrea_ ©2017 by Alexandra Kilmurray All rights reserved _ #motherhood #postpartum #postpartumdepression #babies #takebackpostpartum

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@<a href="https://www.instagram.com/takebackpostpartum/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> takebackpostpartum</a>) op

Feeling this. ❤️ “My body feels broken... everything hurts... I don’t feel like I’m bonding as easily this time around... today has gone to shit.” @austinbirthphotos _ These are excerpts from my raw postpartum session with this incredible woman, mother, human, photographer and friend @heathergallagher.photography _ #takebackpostpartum #postpartumwithoutfear #motherhoodunplugged #motherhood #birthbecomesher #birthwithoutfear #candidmotherhood #fourthtrimester #thesincerestoryteller #dearphotographer #postpartum #birthphotographer

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@<a href="https://www.instagram.com/takebackpostpartum/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> takebackpostpartum</a>) op

One whole week of loving you, Eva Ruby, and what an incredible week it’s been.” What was your first week #postpartum like? 📷:@the.mermaid.mom #selflove #takebackpostpartum

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen