Van flubberbuikjes tot huilen op de wc: kersverse mama’s delen eerlijke foto’s Liesbeth De Corte

23 mei 2018

07u56

Bron: The Independent 0 Familie Als we de Kim Kardashians en de Kate Middletons van de wereld mogen geloven, zien vrouwen er enkele weken na hun bevalling alweer piekfijn uit. In de realiteit is het vaak andere koek, al vergeten we dat soms wel eens omdat we maar weinig realistische foto’s te zien krijgen. Het Instagramaccount TakeBackPostPartum vormt de uitzondering op de regel.

Op het account kunnen kersverse moeders niet alleen foto’s delen, maar ook zogeheten inspirerende quotes of eerlijke ervaringen over wat het moederschap écht is. Die verzameling moet andere mama’s aansporen om gelukkig te zijn met zichzelf en hun lichaam. Het toont aan dat het volledig normaal is om na de bevallig flubberbuikjes, striemen of littekens te hebben, en dat het niet altijd mogelijk is om in een wip en een gauw een modellenlijf te hebben.

Alle posts kan je natuurlijk bekijken op de Instagrampagina. Heb je zelf een boodschap of een kiekje dat je wil delen? Dan kan je foto delen met de hashtag #takebackpostpartum.

This is one week postpartum. Reminder: there are just as many variations of normal postpartum as there are during pregnancy and birth. 📷:@the_hollytree c/o @expectful #takebackpostpartum Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op 03 nov 2017 om 15:00 CET

My mother was my first country. The first place I ever lived. ❤️ Words by @nayyirah.waheed. 📷:@autumnabailey #thefourthtrimester #takebackpostpartum Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op 08 jan 2018 om 23:46 CET

One whole week of loving you, Eva Ruby, and what an incredible week it’s been.” What was your first week #postpartum like? 📷:@the.mermaid.mom #selflove #takebackpostpartum Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op 30 apr 2018 om 21:00 CEST