Van flubberbuikjes tot huilen op de wc: kersverse mama’s delen eerlijke foto’s
Op het account kunnen kersverse moeders niet alleen foto’s delen, maar ook zogeheten inspirerende quotes of eerlijke ervaringen over wat het moederschap écht is. Die verzameling moet andere mama’s aansporen om gelukkig te zijn met zichzelf en hun lichaam. Het toont aan dat het volledig normaal is om na de bevallig flubberbuikjes, striemen of littekens te hebben, en dat het niet altijd mogelijk is om in een wip en een gauw een modellenlijf te hebben.
Alle posts kan je natuurlijk bekijken op de Instagrampagina. Heb je zelf een boodschap of een kiekje dat je wil delen? Dan kan je foto delen met de hashtag #takebackpostpartum.
This looks like a painting! It should be titled "the postpartum family" in hopes we can all have this love through the chaos and newness. I'd love to see a series of different families for #variationsofnormal of "the postpartum family"! 💙 Image by @ellianagilbertphotography. #dontforgetdads #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum
"Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking 'why would she post this picture', but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again! No one warns you about the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.. no one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother. It's been a long and hard postpartum ride for me.. 18 months after my first son and 5 months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light ✨ and it genuinely feels amazing. 💖 Cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass! And things will get better." 💗 @alexandrabrea_ ©2017 by Alexandra Kilmurray All rights reserved _ #motherhood #postpartum #postpartumdepression #babies #takebackpostpartum
Feeling this. ❤️ “My body feels broken... everything hurts... I don’t feel like I’m bonding as easily this time around... today has gone to shit.” @austinbirthphotos _ These are excerpts from my raw postpartum session with this incredible woman, mother, human, photographer and friend @heathergallagher.photography _ #takebackpostpartum #postpartumwithoutfear #motherhoodunplugged #motherhood #birthbecomesher #birthwithoutfear #candidmotherhood #fourthtrimester #thesincerestoryteller #dearphotographer #postpartum #birthphotographer
Reacties