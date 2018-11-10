Sint shopt vaker online: de leukste Belgische webshops op een rijtje
De Belg shopt steeds vaker online, dat weten we al. Maar ook voor speelgoed vallen webshops steeds meer in de smaak. Tijdens de eerste drie maanden van dit jaar kochten maar liefst 296.599 Belgische gezinnen speelgoed online. Ter vergelijking: tijdens dezelfde periode in 2015 waren dat amper 149.128 gezinnen. Met andere woorden is het aantal kopers op vier jaar tijd bijna verdubbeld.
Ook durft de Belg meer geld uit te geven. In 2015 en 2016 gaf het doorsnee gezin € 80 uit aan speelgoed. Dat steeg in 2017 naar € 89 en voor de eerste helft van 2018 is dat al € 126,50 per online aankoop. “De Belg vindt steeds vaker zijn weg naar de webshop. Speelgoed is één van de productcategorieën die over de jaren heen enorm populair is geworden. Traditioneel doen de laatste drie maanden van het jaar het op vlak van speelgoed nog beter dan gemiddeld. We verwachten dat 1 op de 4 gezinnen zijn Sinterklaasspeelgoed dit jaar online zal aankopen“, verduidelijkt Sofie Geeroms, Managing Director van BeCommerce.
Ben jij nog naarstig op zoek naar een cadeautje voor jouw kleine uk? Wij zochten alvast acht webshops van eigen bodem bij elkaar, boordevol origineel spul.
1. Kleine Zebra
Het verhaal van Kleine Zebra begon toen drie zussen mama werden en op zoek gingen naar leuke spulletjes voor hun kinderen. Die zoektocht viel wat tegen, waarna ze besloten hun eigen internetboetiek op poten te zetten. Ondertussen is de ‘Kleine Zebra’ uitgegroeid tot een heuse webshop, waar je terechtkan voor hip speelgoed én trendy speelgoed voor mama’s zelf.
2. Blabloom
Fysiek gesitueerd in Houthalen-Helchteren in Limburg, maar Blabloom is ook online te vinden met een leuke mix van duurzaam speelgoed, poppen, puzzels en gezelschapsspelletjes.
3. De Gele Flamingo
Ook Sophie Claes richtte vijf jaar geleden een webshop op omdat ze ‘haar goesting’ niet vond. Wees wel gewaarschuwd: van het snuisteren tussen de schattige tipi’s, schommelpaarden en houten speelgoed kregen wij al last van acute keuzestress.
4. Play!
Iedereen die een beetje bezig is met z’n interieur en decoratie kent Rewind Design wel. Maar wist je dat de meubelwinkel ook een zeer schattige shop voor de allerkleinsten heeft? Winkelen voor je kroost en jezelf trakteren op een nieuwe aanwinst voor je stekje: win-win!
5. Little Thingz
Ilse Fenicx van Little Thingz is interieurarchitect, dus haar webshop staat vooral bekend om snoezige, praktisch en vooral veilige spullen om een kinderkamer mee in te richten. Maar daarnaast vind je er ook een heleboel accessoires en speeltjes. De miniatuurkeuken waar je als klein meisje al van droomde? Gegarandeerd dat je die hier kan scoren.
6. Little Onesie
Iets minder bekend is Little Onesie. Deze shop komt vooral van pas bij kersverse moeders, die hun kleintje willen verwennen met aandoenlijke knuffels of kledij - en onesies uiteraard - om op te eten.
7. Atelier Watt
Draag je duurzaamheid hoog in het vaandel? Dan is Atelier Watt sowieso een webshop naar jouw hart. Alle stukken worden in het Gentse atelier gemaakt - met de hand en met machine - en ze gebruiken zoveel mogelijk lokale en milieuvriendelijke grondstoffen. Als kers op de taart versturen ze jouw bestelling ook op in een eco box. Onze favorieten? Het meeneem-kasteel, de houten olifant en de originele muurstickers.
8. Zoen Voor Gust
Carol en Ingeborg zijn al 20 jaar hartsvriendinnen. Hun favoriete hobby? Urenlang surfen op het internet om prachtige merken van over de hele wereld ontdekken en dat ene unieke stuk te vinden. Zowel voor zichzelf als voor hun kinderen. En omdat ze maar al te goed weten hoe druk sommige mama’s het hebben, brengen ze op Zoen Voor Gust een selectie van hun favoriete labels. Vooral voor de allerkleinsten onder ons.
Reacties