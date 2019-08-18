Nike geeft zwangere atleten eindelijk moederschapsbescherming Jesse van de Woestijne & LDC

Bron: AD, Eigen Berichtgeving 0 Familie Nike ligt al een tijdje onder vuur. De reden: verschillende atletes hebben geklaagd dat ze na hun zwangerschap te horen kregen van het sportmerk dat ze minder zou verdienen dan voordien. Nu is Nike tot inkeer gekomen en belooft het de voorwaarden aan te passen.

“Nike zei me om groots te dromen, tot ik een baby wou.” Met die woorden opende de Amerikaanse afstandsloper Alysia Montaño enkele maanden geleden een opiniestuk in de New York Times. Ze kaartte aan dat haar sponsor Nike in reclamecampagnes liet uitschijnen dat het inclusiviteit en gendergelijkheid hoog in het vaandel draagt. Maar de realiteit zit anders in elkaar, zei ze. Het merk zou vrouwelijke sporters die een kindje krijgen zelfs systematisch minder betalen.

Montaño was niet de enige die haar beklag deed. Ook collega-atleten Phoebe Wright en Allyson Felix kwamen naar buiten met hun verhaal. “Ik vroeg Nike om me contractueel te garanderen dat er geen consequenties zouden volgen als ik in de maanden rond de geboorte minder zou presteren”, zei Felix eerder in de New York Times. “Als ik, als een van Nike’s meest gemarketeerde atleten, die bescherming niet zou kunnen krijgen, wie dan wel? Nike weigerde.”

Felix keerde eind juli na 13 maanden afwezigheid terug in het circuit. Op de Amerikaanse trials in Des Moines eindigde ze als zesde in de finale van de 400 meter. De kleding van Nike ruilde ze in voor Athleta – een sportmerk alleen voor vrouwen.

De woede die na de openbaring van Felix en co. ontstond is Nike niet in de koude kleren gaan zitten. Het merk stuurde Felix een brief, die ze deelde op Instagram. “Nike gaat de vrouwelijke atleten die ze sponsort contractueel zwangerschapsbescherming voorzien. Dit betekent dat vrouwelijke atleten niet meer financieel worden gestraft als ze moeder worden.”



Tegenover Sports Illustrated liet Nike weten dat alle vrouwelijke atleten die ze sponsort een schriftelijke bevestiging zullen ontvangen over de nieuwe zwangerschapsvoorwaarden. Allyson Felix is sportief nog niet terug aan de top, maar ziet de ommekeer van haar voormalig sponsor als een veel grotere overwinning. “Wij laten zien hoe sterk we zijn door onze stemmen te laten horen!”