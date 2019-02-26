Nieuwe campagne moedigt jonge mama’s aan om trots te zijn op hun lichaam na de bevalling Nele Annemans

Striemen, littekens, gezwollen borsten, uitgerokken buikspieren: 9 maanden lang een klein, lief, levend wezentje in je buik dragen kan - ondanks alle vreugde die ermee gepaard gaat - ook z'n tol eisen op je lichaam én zelfvertrouwen. Daarom lanceerde babywinkel Mothercare een nieuwe campagne die mama's aanmoedigt trots te zijn op hun post-babylichaam.

In de Body Proud Mums-campagne van Mothercare tonen 10 vrouwen trots en ongefilterd hun lichaam na de bevalling. Met dat idee kwam het babymerk nadat uit onderzoek bleek dat maar liefst 80% van de mama’s hun lichaam na de bevalling gaat vergelijken met onrealistische beelden uit de media. Een kwart van de moeders voelt zich het meest onder druk gezet door de media om iets aan hun lichaam te doen en bijna de helft voelt de behoefte om net zoals celebrity’s meteen aan hun lichaam te werken. Als gevolg hiervan gebruikt meer dan helft van de kersverse mama’s filters bij de foto’s die ze op hun sociale media posten om hoe ze er echt uit zien te verbergen.

De modellen werden gefotografeerd door Sophie Mayenne, die in 2017 gezworen heeft om nooit nog de huid van haar modellen digitaal te manipuleren. “De beelden tonen de ruwe maar ongelooflijke ervaring van een bevalling. Mijn bedoeling was om ervoor te zorgen dat moeders van alle maten en vormen zich op een of andere manier kunnen identificeren met deze vrouwen waardoor ze zich minder onzeker voelen over hun onvolmaaktheden.”

Liz Day, ouderschapsconsulente bij Mothercare zei: “We hopen dat deze eerlijke foto’s de diverse realiteit van een lichaam na de geboorte laat zien en dat we moeders laten zien dat elk lichaam mooi en uniek is.”