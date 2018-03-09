Het leven met een peuter in huis, dat ziet er bij deze illustrator zo uit
The time Kellie came in the room and was adamant Poppy needed her nappy changed, when it was actually me. This drawing is my confession to Kellie 🙊
Something I said last night when we were cuddled up on the sofa and I was stroking both Kellie and Cat
Poppy absolutely loves to play hide and seek now. She doesn't fully understand the concept though, and will usually tell you in advance where she's going to hide, or announce her location as soon as the game starts
I was in the kitchen minding my own business when Kellie sneaks up behind me and smacked my gooch up
Poppy loves it when I swing her high up and then down through the gap in my legs. We call it the Daddy Swing
Whenever I'm playing on the floor with Poppy and have to leave to go to work or do chores, Poppy holds my hand, looks at me with big sad eyes, and tells me she wants to 'keep me'. It melts my heart.
The time I got out of the shower and power-catwalked into the room toward Kellie, maintaining eye contact
I tend to talk a lot to poppy whatever we're doing. I was squeezing into a parking space the other day and not doing a great job of it, when Pops said in the sweetest, most sincere voice 'aw, you can do it, Dad, you're doing really great.' It was the most insanely cute thing. She always claps me once I finish parking too😍
Cat and I have really been bonding lately. Every night at bedtime she comes into our room, jumps onto our bed and vigorously nuzzles me, loudly purring like a squeaky wheel that needs oiling. Kellie says when she sees how good I am with Cat it makes her love me even more
I'm a hopeless romantic :)
Most mornings I wake up with Poppy so Kellie can get some rest, but this morning she was still asleep when I left for work. They were both snuggled up in bed looking really cosy and content, it was lovely.
One morning when Kellie was getting ready this happened. Next thing you know Poppy is making rocket noises and excitedly pretending to fly around the bedroom...
