Hartverwarmend: Potato, de überschattige zwerfkat zonder oren vindt eindelijk een thuis

Nele Annemans

30 april 2020

15u51

Maak kennis met Potato: het meest schattige katje - zonder oortjes - dat je ooit gezien hebt. Voordat hij gered werd door een lokaal dierenasiel, slenterde de harige vierpoter met gezwellen aan zijn oren door de straten in China. Gelukkig werd hij gevonden, met succes geopereerd en heeft hij zelfs een nieuw baasje én een eigen Instagrampagina.

Toen enkele dierenredders twee jaar geleden zwerfkat Potato vonden, was hij er op z'n zachts gezegd niet goed aan toe. Hij liep rond met ernstige gezwellen aan zijn gehoorgangen en oorflappen. De dierenartsen behandelden hem in de hoop dat de gezwellen zouden verdwijnen, maar helaas zonder het gewenste resultaat.

De enige oplossing die overbleef was om zijn oortjes volledig weg te nemen zodat hij niet opnieuw ziek zou worden. Die operatie slaagde wel en momenteel herstelt de schattige Potato goed én heeft hij ondertussen ook een nieuwe thuis gevonden.

“Potato is eindelijk geadopteerd!”, schrijven de baasjes op de Instagrampagina van Potato. Hoewel ze hem al een jaar eerder in huis haalden, was de adoptie nog niet rond, maar nu is hij dus officieel geadopteerd door zijn nieuwe baasjes. Ze gaven hem de naam Potato, of Aardappel in het Nederlands, omdat ze vonden dat zijn kopje daarop leek nadat zijn oortjes weggehaald werden. Ze schatten dat hij nu ongeveer 6 jaar oud is. Omdat hij voordien rondzwierf, weet namelijk niemand wanneer de poezelige viervoeter precies geboren is.

En dat hij het goed stelt, is te zien aan de vele schattige foto’s op Instagram, waar de baasjes dus een hele pagina aan hem gewijd hebben en de toepasselijke naam no_ear_meow_potato kreeg.

Klaar voor some cuteness?