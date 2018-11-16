Fotografe maakt spectaculaire foto’s van pasgeboren baby’s Margo Verhasselt

16 november 2018

17u02

Bron: Huffingtonpost 0 Familie Toen fotograaf Angela Forker 5 jaar geleden grootmoeder werd, besloot ze haar passie om landschappen te fotograferen in te ruilen voor babyfoto’s. Duidelijk een goede keuze, want haar foto’s zijn spectaculair.

“Ik vind het geweldig om te doen!”, laat ze weten aan HuffingtonPost, waarna ze vertelt dat ze zowat elke les in babyfotografie nam die er te vinden was. Forker inspireerde zich op het werk van de Finse schrijfster Adele Enersen. “Haar werk wakkerde de creativiteit in mij aan, ik wou iets nieuw en spannend uitproberen", legt de fotografe uit.

Forker laat op die manier haar twee kleinkinderen op geweldige avonturen gaan. Toen ze oma werd van haar eerste kleinkind, Ricky, begon ze met haar nieuw project. De foto’s die daaruit kwamen, bundelde ze later in een boek dat de naam ‘Little Ricky’s Great Adventures’ kreeg.

Een foto nemen, gebeurt wel niet in 1-2-3. Forker heeft zo’n 4 tot 8 uur nodig om de achtergrond te maken. “Hoe onpraktisch het ook kan zijn om zo lang aan een achtergrond te werken - die ik waarschijnlijk maar 1 keer gebruik -, toch is het een geweldige manier om mijn creativiteit los te laten”, aldus Forker.

Ondertussen fotografeert de fotografe niet alleen haar eigen kleinkinderen, maar ook de baby’s van andere mensen. Meer foto’s en info kan je vinden op haar website.