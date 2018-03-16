Fotograaf laat 14 vrouwen borstvoeding geven op het strand en de beelden zijn prachtig
De foto’s werden genomen op Kawana Beach in Australië. Het doel van de fotoshoot was volgens de 25-jarige fotograaf om “liefde te verspreiden” en ervoor te zorgen dat meer vrouwen zich goed in hun vel voelen, zich minder aantrekken van wat anderen van hun lichaam vinden. De 14 moeders die te zien zijn op de foto’s verschillen sterk van elkaar en dat maakt de reeks net zo mooi. Klein, vol, lang, met striemen en/of tatoeages, het zijn allemaal normale vrouwen zonder perfect modellenlijf.
Thank you so much ladies for coming out last night and braving the weather with your babes. It was truly beautiful to see how happy they were being pressed against your warm bodies (minus the toddler haha). I am so excited to be offering multiple group breast feeding sessions in the next couple months and hope to continue to offer them for many years ❤️❤️❤️ You are all such an inspiration. Motherhood alone is hard and can be very lonely, I hope you all can stay in touch with each other and continue to love and support one another. • • • • #empowerment #breastisbest #breastfeeding #support @australianbirthstories @2lifedoula @mothermusemag @tribedemama #women #unite #trinacaryphotography #portraitphotographer #emotionalartist @unraveledacademy @lightinspired @babycenter @popsugarau @lovewhatmatters
Oorspronkelijk was het niet de bedoeling dat de dames naakt zouden poseren. Maar nadat één vrouw het zelf voorstelde, volgden de anderen al snel. “Ik was de hele shoot lang aan het glunderen,” schrijft Cary in een blogpost. “Ik hou er gewoon zo van als vreemden samenkomen en elkaars lichaam omarmen. Ik voelde zoveel liefde en steun onder de moeders, prachtig gewoon.”
“We zijn allemaal mooi op onze eigen manier en we moeten stoppen met onszelf te vergelijken met anderen. We zijn allemaal uniek, en dat is oké,” schrijft ze. “Als ik ook maar één vrouwen hiervan kan overtuigen door de foto’s, is mijn missie al geslaagd.”
Just gonna say goodnight on this note... I am overwhelmed and so in love at the response these photos are getting! Jump on the bandwagon and let’s do some more of these! Add me on fcbk - Trina Cary so I can add you to the next group breastfeeding session. NZ ladies I’m currently coming your way March 12-24th if you’re wanting a session I still have some spots. Let’s empower those mommas ❤️❤️❤️ goodnight all 😘 • • • • @mothermusemag @birthwithoutfear @tribedemama @stylish_bump #hippie #breastisbest #normalizebreastfeeding #untied #nude #mummas #bubs #babies #children #love #trinacaryphotography #group #portraitphotographer #love #film #lookslikefilm #cosmo #buzzfeed
Wow, yesterday was FUCKING magical! I held my first Full Moon Breastfeeding Session at Kawana beach on the Sunny Coast of Australia. 14 brave and beautiful women came out and breastfeed together. Though the moon never made an appearance we had stunningly dramatic clouds to work with and the smiles and laughter emitted so much positive energy I couldn’t stop smiling the entire 2.5 hours. I am so so happy with the results and experience. If anyone is interested dm me maybe we can do another 👌🏻🌈💕🌸❤️ • • • • @tribedemama @birthwithoutfear @2lifedoula #freethenipple #breastfeeding #breastisbest #natural #beauty #glow #women #unite #together #onelove #empowerment #neverstop #bringingusalltogether #traveling @cosmopolitan @theberry @huffingtonpostau #trinacaryphotography #portraitphotographer #film #grain #love
I’ve just got some good news, apparently everyone wants to do another breastfeeding session!!! Haah yay!!! So if you missed out on this last one shoot me a DM and I will add you to the group and let’s plan another out ❤️❤️❤️ Location? Clothing? Nude? When? #empowerment #motherhoodrising #motherhoodunplugged #mothermuse @mothermusemag @cosmopolitan #lightinspired #lifestyle #newzealand #love #parenting #parenthood #trinacaryphotography
A mothers love is something so pure and simple. • • • • #breastisbest #motherhoodunplugged #motherhoodrising #mom daughter #feed #portraitphotographer #emotionalartist #empowerment #groupbreastfeedingsession #australia @mothermusemag @tribedemama #photooftheday #instagood #love #trinacaryphotography
Reacties