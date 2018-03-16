Fotograaf laat 14 vrouwen borstvoeding geven op het strand en de beelden zijn prachtig TVM

16 maart 2018

13u22

Bron: Buzzfeed 4 Familie De Canadese fotograaf Trina Cary staat bekend om haar kunstzinnige naaktfoto’s met vrouwen in alle vormen en maten in de hoofdrol. Voor een nieuwe reeks verzamelde ze 14 vrouwen om op het strand te poseren terwijl ze borstvoeding geven.

De foto’s werden genomen op Kawana Beach in Australië. Het doel van de fotoshoot was volgens de 25-jarige fotograaf om “liefde te verspreiden” en ervoor te zorgen dat meer vrouwen zich goed in hun vel voelen, zich minder aantrekken van wat anderen van hun lichaam vinden. De 14 moeders die te zien zijn op de foto’s verschillen sterk van elkaar en dat maakt de reeks net zo mooi. Klein, vol, lang, met striemen en/of tatoeages, het zijn allemaal normale vrouwen zonder perfect modellenlijf.

Oorspronkelijk was het niet de bedoeling dat de dames naakt zouden poseren. Maar nadat één vrouw het zelf voorstelde, volgden de anderen al snel. “Ik was de hele shoot lang aan het glunderen,” schrijft Cary in een blogpost. “Ik hou er gewoon zo van als vreemden samenkomen en elkaars lichaam omarmen. Ik voelde zoveel liefde en steun onder de moeders, prachtig gewoon.”

“We zijn allemaal mooi op onze eigen manier en we moeten stoppen met onszelf te vergelijken met anderen. We zijn allemaal uniek, en dat is oké,” schrijft ze. “Als ik ook maar één vrouwen hiervan kan overtuigen door de foto’s, is mijn missie al geslaagd.”