Deze artieste maakt wondermooie krijttekeningen op haar stoep: recreëer ze zelf dankzij haar tips Stéphanie Verzelen

11 mei 2020

17u03 0 Familie Tijdens de lockdown zijn krijttekeningen op straat weer heel populair geworden. En dat levert soms ware pareltjes op. Een artieste in Florida gaat viraal in haar buurt én online met haar indrukwekkende creaties. En goed nieuws: dankzij haar simpele tips kunnen jij en de kinderen thuis ook meesterwerkjes maken.

Casey Drake is een mama van twee en een voormalige leerkracht wetenschappen die nu een carrière als artieste nastreeft. Net als iedereen in de Verenigde Staten blijft ze momenteel thuis en haar middel om de verveling tegen te gaan? Dat is stoepkrijt.

Sinds april fleurt ze haar buurt op met ongelooflijke krijttekeningen, die ze vaak samen met haar oudste dochtertje maakt. De hoofdrollen zijn meestal weggelegd voor iconische Disney- of Pixarpersonages, die zelf ook niet gespaard blijven van de coronagekte. Denk aan de kleine zeemeermin die nu toiletpapier hamstert in haar grot vol landvondsten. Of aan Winnie de Poeh die videocallt zonder broek aan.

Voor de Floridiaanse artieste zijn de stoeptekeningen haar manier om even te ontsnappen aan alle negativiteit, vertelt ze aan lokale media. “Zo’n tekening maken voelt heel therapeutisch wanneer je de hele dag binnen hebt gezeten. We hebben mentaal allemaal nood aan manieren om deze situatie te kunnen ontvluchten.” Ze raadt daarom iedereen aan om de stoepkrijt boven te halen. “Ik weet dat het niet zo belangrijk is als mondmaskers maken of aan de voedselbank doneren. Maar het is ook niet nutteloos. Met een tekening kan je al wie voorbijwandelt een kort geluksmomentje bezorgen in deze crisis. Dat is ook al mooi, vind ik.”

Do it yourself

Zin gekregen om zelf aan de slag te gaan met stoepkrijt? Casey Drake deelde op haar Instagram een handige tutorial.

Stap 1: teken een ruwe schets met enkel de grote lijnen van de figuur. Baseer je op een foto die je bijhoudt en neem je tijd, want in dit stadium kan je fouten nog makkelijk fiksen. Foutje gemaakt? Wis de streep met een vochtige doek.

Stap 2: kleur de vlakken in. Duw hard op het krijt, zodat er genoeg kleur afkomt.

Stap 3: gebruik je handen om de harde krijtstrepen te vervagen en met de ruwe ondergrond te blenden. Zo krijg je een mooi egaal kleurvlak. Kleur bij indien nodig.

Stap 4: werk de details af. Kijk goed naar de foto waarop je je baseert en voeg schaduwen en highlights toe.

Stap 5: ga met zwarte (of heel donkere) krijt over de lijnen, zodat je personage uit de achtergrond naar voor komt. En klaar!

