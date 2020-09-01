De meisjesnaam 'Karen' was nog nooit zo onpopulair, maar gaat wel viraal op sociale media Nele Annemans

De voornaam 'Karen' was nog nooit zo ongeliefd. Meer nog: de naam is al een tijdje kop van jut op het wereldwijde web. Zo duiken alsmaar meer 'Karen'-memes op. Maar vanwaar komt de hetze rond de meisjesnaam?

In de jaren 70 en 80 werd Karen nog vaak aan pasgeboren spruiten gegeven. De afgelopen jaren moest de naam helaas aan populariteit inboeten. De laatste 10 jaar kregen amper 21 meisjes in Vlaanderen nog de naam Karen, het laatste jaar zelfs geen enkele.

Dat heeft uiteraard met de trends te maken - Markskes, Dirkjes en Erika’s zien we ook nog zelden op geboortekaartjes prijken - maar er is nog een belangrijke reden waarom de naam net nu niet meer gegeven wordt aan baby’s.

Sinds kort staat de naam - vooral in de Verenigde Staten en Groot-Brittannië - namelijk synoniem voor een bepaald type vrouw: blank, van de hogere middenklasse, aanhanger van Donald Trump die weigert een mondmasker te dragen, de politie belt als ze onschuldige zwarte mensen ziet passeren in haar straat en altijd met de manager wil spreken. En daar worden nu massaal veel memes over gemaakt.

Maar daar stopt het niet. Er zijn ook heel wat tieners van over heel de wereld die zich voordoen als zo’n ‘Karen’ op TikTok en Instagram. Zij maken een fake profiel aan alsof ze een witte Amerikaanse, conservatieve en rascistische vrouw zijn en ook dat levert grappige plaatjes op.

Toch zijn de memes niet louter grappig bedoeld. De personen die ze maken of delen doen dat met een doel. Net zoals de 14-jarige Ewelina aka @barbarashappyfamily: “Velen denken dat de memes alleen als grapje bedoeld zijn, maar we willen met dit rollenspel vooral tonen dat zulke Trump-aanhangers ook écht bestaan. Samen met nog een paar meisjes en vrouwen zijn we zelfs bezig met het maken van ‘Karen’-merchandise zodat we de winst kunnen doneren aan het goede doel, zoals de Black Lives Matter-beweging of de crisis in Jemen. Zo hopen we dat we met onze memes mensen kunnen doen beseffen hoe conservatief sommige Amerikanen zijn, terwijl we ze tegelijkertijd aansporen om de wereld een beetje te verbeteren.”