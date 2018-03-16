4-jarig socialemediafenomeen eert haar rolmodellen op een ludieke manier
En haar rolmodellen dat zijn....muzikanten (hier zit mama vast voor iets tussen?)
Happy birthday @davidbowie 💙 "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." #scoutstolemystyle
Disneyprinsessen, natuurlijk.
"You think the only people who are people, are the people who look and think like you. But if you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you learn things you never knew" - Pocahontas #scoutstolemystyle #disney #disneybaby #pocahontas #twinning Dress: @darlingcharlottesb
Moderne prinsessen...
A woman's place is in the resistance. ⭐️ Rey is Scout's favorite Star Wars character. She's tough and makes no excuses. She's a perfect example of what girl power really is! . . . . #scoutstolemystyle #starwars #theforceawakens #disney #disneybaby #girlpower #girlboss #daisyridley
En haar allergrootste rolmodel? Dat is haar oma, die na een stevige strijd kankervrij werd verklaard.
The inspiration behind the whole #scoutstolemystyle project, my mom (Scout's Nonnie) 💕⭐️ She is now cancer free! She has taught our entire family what strength really is! For a further look into the story, click the link in our bio! . . . . . . #cancerfree #letsparty #girlpower #girlboss #feminist #scoutstolemystyle
