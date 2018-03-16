4-jarig socialemediafenomeen eert haar rolmodellen op een ludieke manier

Scout wenst Ellen Degeneres een gelukkige verjaardag
Instagram @hello.scout Scout wenst Ellen Degeneres een gelukkige verjaardag
Familie Scout Penelope Larson is vier en heeft al meer dan 90.000 volgers op haar Instagramaccount. Verantwoordelijke daarvoor is mama, die op een slimme manier de PR van haar dochter doet. Onder andere door deze schattige foto's te posten waarop Scout haar rolmodellen eert.

En haar rolmodellen dat zijn....muzikanten (hier zit mama vast voor iets tussen?)

Happy birthday @davidbowie 💙 "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." #scoutstolemystyle

Disneyprinsessen, natuurlijk.

"You think the only people who are people, are the people who look and think like you. But if you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you learn things you never knew" - Pocahontas #scoutstolemystyle #disney #disneybaby #pocahontas #twinning Dress: @darlingcharlottesb

Moderne prinsessen...

A woman's place is in the resistance. ⭐️ Rey is Scout's favorite Star Wars character. She's tough and makes no excuses. She's a perfect example of what girl power really is! . . . . #scoutstolemystyle #starwars #theforceawakens #disney #disneybaby #girlpower #girlboss #daisyridley

En haar allergrootste rolmodel? Dat is haar oma, die na een stevige strijd kankervrij werd verklaard.

The inspiration behind the whole #scoutstolemystyle project, my mom (Scout's Nonnie) 💕⭐️ She is now cancer free! She has taught our entire family what strength really is! For a further look into the story, click the link in our bio! . . . . . . #cancerfree #letsparty #girlpower #girlboss #feminist #scoutstolemystyle

Reacties

