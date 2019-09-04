3 x dier- en babyvriendelijke kamerplanten Nele Annemans

04 september 2019

07u49 8 Familie Is je plant giftig voor je trouwe viervoeter of baby? Het is een vraag die veel mensen met een huisdier of kinderen zich stellen. Wij vroegen aan online plantenbezorger Plantsome hun beste tips.

1. Bananenplant Musa Dwarf

De Bananenplant Musa Dwarf is opgegroeid in de tropen, wat je merkt aan zijn tropische looks en zijn vruchten. De enorme bladeren stoten vocht uit en zorgen voor een hogere luchtvochtigheid wat goed is voor je gezondheid. De plant is niet giftig waardoor hij de beste vriend is van je viervoeter en kleine wurm.

2. De koffieplant

Liefhebber van koffie? Dan is de koffieplant of Coffea Arabica zeker iets voor jou. Deze plant komt oorspronkelijk uit Tanzania en met zijn glimmende, niet giftige bladeren populair bij mens, baby en dier. En als je echt heel lief voor hem bent, zorgt hij ook voor koffiebonen.

3. Asplenium Crispy Wave

De Japanse Asplenium Crispy Wave komt uit de streepvarenfamilie, die vooral bekendstaat om zijn mooie golvende bladeren. Hij is erg kind- en diervriendelijk, ze noemen hem dan ook niet voor niets de knuffelplant. Bovendien zuivert hij de lucht, wat zowel goed is voor je baby, viervoeter als voor jezelf.