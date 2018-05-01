De perfecte ochtendroutine: wandelen en een natuurkunstwerk maken
Je hebt het waarschijnlijk al eens gelezen: veel succesvolle mensen staan op met het ochtendgloren en doorlopen vervolgens een heel ritueel. Dat kan gaan van een glas citroenwater drinken tot 10 minuten mediteren of je in het zweet werken in de fitness. Maar de Amerikaan Day Schildkret pakt het op een iets originelere manier aan.
De man gaat elke ochtend een frisse neus halen en maakt een heus kunstwerk. Hij begon met zijn bijzondere hobby na een pijnlijke breuk. Hij geeft toe dat hij het een lange tijd moeilijk heeft gehad, totdat hij eens ging wandelen met zijn hond. Onderweg begon hij onbewust gevallen bladeren, takken en bloemblaadjes van de grond op te rapen. Voor hij het wist, maakte hij met die verzameling een heus kunstwerk. En voor het eerst sinds lange tijd voelde Schildkret zich een beetje beter in z’n vel.
“Twee uur later had ik iets wondermooi gemaakt, en dat maakte me gelukkig. Ik besefte dat ik iets had gedaan dat me op een goede manier hielp”, vertelt de kunstenaar aan Well&Good. Na de aha-erlebnis ging de man de uitdaging aan om dertig dagen lang zo’n altaar te maken.
Met succes, want hij heeft dat goed volgehouden. Meer zelfs: het is een dagelijkse gewoonte geworden en ondertussen heeft hij al meer dan 1.000 werkjes gemaakt. “Het is een dagelijkse reminder geworden die me helpt beseffen dat schoonheid iets heel vluchtig is.” Alle altaren kan je bewonderen op de Instagrampagina van de man, waar hij al meer dan 57.600 volgers achter zich heeft geschaard. Ter inspiratie voor jouw nieuw ochtendritueel hebben we onze favorieten verzameld.
"Hide & Seek" Richmond, CA | 2017 Autumn morningaltars.com . MADE FROM magnolia leaf, eucalyptus pod, grass stalk, earth . LONGING TO BELONG ... this altar was inspired by the blinds we put on windows to keep out the outside world. Using only three materials, they are shaped to express the ache we all have to be seen and appreciated. . MAY WE see beauty in our longing and let that guide us toward connection and community. . THIS PRINT is featured as "November" in the 2018 Morning Altars Calendar: morningaltars.com/calendar
"Carol of Harvest" Richmond, CA | 2017 Autumn morningaltars.com . MADE FROM wild grass, lily of the nile flower, princess flower, crab apple, redwood leaf and cone, eucalyptus cap, green leaf, earth. . "O SOIL OF AUTUMN FIELDS" -Walt Whitman ... We live in a time of high speed and endless busyness and many of us suffer from feeling like there's never enough. But this is the season of enough. This is the season of slowing down to see how much has ripened all around you and to gather it in and be in awe. . MAY WE harvest the ripe, full, bounty of our year and give thanks that it is more than enough! . ORDER THE 2018 CALENDAR and all things earth art: www.morningaltars.com/store
'hark! and sing!' 2016 Winter Richmond, CA morningaltars.com . MADE FROM wild carrot, pine cone, leaf, pink flower, bottlebrush, eucalyptus cap, orange trumpet flowers, earth . SPIRIT OF THE SEASON! I gave up on this altar the first try. It was flat, and boring and was asking from me more than i wanted to give. So i stopped. The next day, i woke up, went down to the creek again and wept. for the magic of this time of the year. for all that we are losing. and for how much is still here, with us. Then beauty poured forth. . MAY THIS BE a time of listening, of feeling, and of being a cracked vessel that overflows with beauty in the darkness. . TO PURCHASE this print and all things earth art: www.morningaltars.com/store . PS - if anyone can help me identify some of these plants, i would SO appreciate it.
"Autumn's Web" 🕸 Boulder, UT | 2017 Autumn morningaltars.com . MADE FROM cow vertebrae and ribcage, crow feathers, stone slab, mullen stalk, sunflower, wild flower, earth . "IN A DARK TIME, THE EYE BEGINS TO SEE" -ROETHKE ... Halloween / Samhain is here which means the seen and unseen worlds are blending and the spirits are walking amongst the people. If we can practice a different kind of seeing, we could see all of those gone with us again. . MAY WE love the darkness and dead as the fecund soil for new life. . THIS ALTAR is featured as the month October in the new 2018 calendar: morningaltars.com/calendar
Reacties