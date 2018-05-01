De perfecte ochtendroutine: wandelen en een natuurkunstwerk maken Liesbeth De Corte

01 mei 2018

06u57 2 Nina Vandaag is het 1 mei, de Dag van de Arbeid. Heerlijk, zo’n extra vakantiedagje waarop je kan uitslapen. Heb je geen plannen? Dan kan je misschien eens starten met een ochtendroutine. Zo rolt Oprah Winfrey om 6 uur uit haar bed om van jetje te geven in de fitness, en ook Barack Obama haalt voor 7 uur zijn sportschoenen uit de kast. Ben jij niet zo sportief aangelegd? Laat je dan inspireren door kunstenaar Day Schildkret.

Je hebt het waarschijnlijk al eens gelezen: veel succesvolle mensen staan op met het ochtendgloren en doorlopen vervolgens een heel ritueel. Dat kan gaan van een glas citroenwater drinken tot 10 minuten mediteren of je in het zweet werken in de fitness. Maar de Amerikaan Day Schildkret pakt het op een iets originelere manier aan.

De man gaat elke ochtend een frisse neus halen en maakt een heus kunstwerk. Hij begon met zijn bijzondere hobby na een pijnlijke breuk. Hij geeft toe dat hij het een lange tijd moeilijk heeft gehad, totdat hij eens ging wandelen met zijn hond. Onderweg begon hij onbewust gevallen bladeren, takken en bloemblaadjes van de grond op te rapen. Voor hij het wist, maakte hij met die verzameling een heus kunstwerk. En voor het eerst sinds lange tijd voelde Schildkret zich een beetje beter in z’n vel.

“Twee uur later had ik iets wondermooi gemaakt, en dat maakte me gelukkig. Ik besefte dat ik iets had gedaan dat me op een goede manier hielp”, vertelt de kunstenaar aan Well&Good. Na de aha-erlebnis ging de man de uitdaging aan om dertig dagen lang zo’n altaar te maken.

Met succes, want hij heeft dat goed volgehouden. Meer zelfs: het is een dagelijkse gewoonte geworden en ondertussen heeft hij al meer dan 1.000 werkjes gemaakt. “Het is een dagelijkse reminder geworden die me helpt beseffen dat schoonheid iets heel vluchtig is.” Alle altaren kan je bewonderen op de Instagrampagina van de man, waar hij al meer dan 57.600 volgers achter zich heeft geschaard. Ter inspiratie voor jouw nieuw ochtendritueel hebben we onze favorieten verzameld.

I just want to adorn these uncertain times with beauty! 🍁#morningaltars Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@morningaltars) op 14 jul 2017 om 18:05 CEST