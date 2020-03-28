Cosmeticabedrijf heropent fabriek om desinfecterende handgel te maken Ann Laenen

28 maart 2020

14u00

Bron: Dazeddigital 0 Nina Estée Lauder meldde deze week dat het zijn fabriek in Melville, New York, heropent om desinfecterende handgel te produceren. “We zijn onze medewerkers dankbaar die onvermoeibaar hebben verder gewerkt om dit mogelijk te maken”, klinkt het bij Estée Lauder. Het ontsmettingsmiddel wordt aan medisch personeel geschonken.

Estée Lauder schonk ook twee miljoen dollar aan Artsen zonder Grenzen. Daarmee willen ze het werk van de organisatie ondersteunen in landen die zwaar getroffen zijn door de coronacrisis.

Ook kleinere, onafhankelijke merken dragen wereldwijd hun steentje bij. Het Britse huidverzorgingsmerk Oskia stapte over op de productie van desinfecteermiddelen voor de handen. Die verdelen ze daarna over lokale verzorgingstehuizen. Oskia doneerde eerder al handcrèmes aan grote ziekenhuizen verspreid over Engeland.

Ondertussen kondigde Summer Fridays, een Amerikaans huidverzorgingsmerk, aan dat ze gratis gezichtsmaskers zullen uitdelen aan medisch personeel. Dat doen ze omdat ze van verschillende artsen en verpleegsters hoorden dat de mondmaskers die ze dragen zorgen voor droogte en irritatie van de huid.