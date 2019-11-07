Illustratrice Chrostin te zien in ‘De Slimste Mens’ vanavond: een aantal van haar meest herkenbare cartoons TVM

07 november 2019

17u21 0 Carrière Christina De Witte, beter bekend als haar populaire alias Chrostin, maakt donderdagavond haar opwachting in ‘De Slimste Mens’. De 23-jarige uit Mechelen is vooral bekend als huiscartooniste van ‘Flair’ en als auteur van ‘Sommige meisjes houden niet van roze’, een boek uitgegeven in zeven talen. Wij bundelen een aantal van haar meest herkenbare illustraties.

Dik drie jaar geleden veranderde het leven van De Witte behoorlijk drastisch. Ze tekende al cartoons voor ‘Flair’, maar plots klopte een Amerikaanse uitgeverij aan voor een boek. Met dank aan acteur Ashton Kutcher, die een van haar Instagram-cartoons deelde. Het werd een gids voor tienermeisjes - met woorden, niet enkel tekeningen. Het boek behandelt serieuze thema’s als menstruatie en scheidingen, maar slaat evengoed de luchtige weg in met de vraag waarom oorbellen stinken als je ze uitdoet.

Christina schreef het boek in het Engels en vertaalde het opnieuw in het Nederlands: ‘Sommige meisjes houden niet van roze’. “Lang zat niemand hier op me te wachten. Ik leek niet welkom in de overwegend mannelijke cartoonwereld. Niemand nam me echt serieus - mijn tekeningen werden zelfs gekopieerd en doorverkocht. Ik ben er best trots op dat ik het eerst tot in de VS schopte”, vertelde De Witte eerder aan onze krant.

Droge humor

De hoofdrolspeelster in het boek en cartoons is Chrostin. Haar avonturen worden op Instagram ondertussen gevolgd door 69.000 mensen. De humor in de korte stripverhalen - die ze in haar vrije tijd maakt en waar ze dus niets aan verdient - is vaak droog, soms cynisch, de situaties altijd herkenbaar. “Chrostin is een betere versie van mezelf. Ze is niet op haar mondje gevallen en komt altijd voor zichzelf en een ander op. In een ideale wereld wil ik dat óók, maar dat lukt niet altijd. Ik praat over haar in de derde persoon, zo is niets van wat zij doet mijn verantwoordelijkheid (lacht).”

Een greep uit haar werk: