Deze fotografen tonen zich van hun creatiefste kant in coronatijden met een virtuele fotoshoot Liesbeth De Corte

31 maart 2020

12u46 0 Carrière Er is een vreemde rust neergedaald over het land. Heel wat mensen kunnen telewerken, bij andere sectoren is dat niet mogelijk. Ergo, ze liggen plat. Dat geldt ook voor de fotografen onder ons. Al zijn er die zich van hun meest vindingrijke kant tonen om tóch hun passie te kunnen uitvoeren.

Amper 23 jaar is ze, maar Raia Maria-Laura is al een grote naam in de modewereld. Opvallend, want enkele jaren geleden stopte ze met de opleiding fotografie. In de plaats trok ze haar stoute schoenen aan en ging ze naar de modeweek in Milaan. Met succes, want daar wist ze heel wat bekende gezichten te fotograferen.

Sindsdien is ze bekend als steengoede streetstyle-fotograaf, kreeg ze onder meer de Kardashians, de zusjes Gigi en Bella Hadid en Will Smith voor haar lens﻿ en ging ze op tour met Russ, een Amerikaanse rapper. Om maar te zeggen: stilzitten is niet haar ding.

Logischerwijs is nietsdoen tijdens de coronaquarantaine ook niet op haar lijf geschreven. Haar oplossing: een virtuele fotoshoot. Ze liet het model Chaïma poseren via FaceTime op de computer, en maakte ondertussen foto’s met haar iPhone. Het resultaat deelde ze op Instagram.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Ze haalde de mosterd bij de Amerikaanse fotograaf Angelo Kritikos. Eerder deed hij exact hetzelfde: hij maakte kiekjes via de laptop van niemand minder dan zangeres Demi Lovato. Die foto’s kan je eveneens bekijken via Instagram.