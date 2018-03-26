'Love Disfigure' campagne vraagt aandacht voor littekens en misvormingen

Countdown to Swimwear Photoshoot Launch. 17 Days To 🚀 Come and see my Brave Beautiful Models Skin and All 👙 we have Amazing Men Women Boys and Girls with Scars, Health & Skin Conditions Challenging the Fashion Industry to be Inclusive of our disfigurement & differences #willyou #challengefashion #vitiligo #scars #eczema #birthmarks #psoriasis #alopecia #bellspalsy #strength #love #support #bopo #bodypositive #bodypositivity Thank you @swimwear365 for this beautiful soft on my scars Coral #bikini and Photographer @sophiemayanne I remember looking at this picture and thinking my tummy looked too flabby but when your body is scarred in so many places we have to be grateful for what we have. #Loveyourself Plus I do Love Chocolate ❤️

