'Love Disfigure' campagne vraagt aandacht voor littekens en misvormingen
Toen Sylvia amper vier jaar oud was, liep ze zelf ernstige brandwonden op door een ongeluk met een pot kokend water. Sylvia kampte jarenlang met een angststoornis en een depressie. Nu ze zelf mentaal sterker in haar schoenen staat, wil ze mensen met gelijkaardige problemen een hart onder de riem steken.
'Ik zet me in door aandacht te vragen via mijn blog en sociale media voor mensen die het moeilijk hebben met hun littekens en misvormingen," schrijft Sylvia op de Love Disfigure website. "Ik post mijn persoonlijke foto's en probeer in contact te komen met gezaghebbers, zodat mensen met een misvormd uiterlijk ook Olympische zwemmers, acteurs, dansers, advocaten, dokters... kunnen worden. Laat de manier waarop je eruit ziet je niet tegenhouden."
Zwemclub
Sylvia was vroeger zelf competitief zwemster en richtte daarom nu een zwemclub op voor mensen met littekens, brandwonden of andere gezondheidsproblemen.
Love Disfigure hield recent een fotoshoot in zwempak waar vrouwen en kinderen trots hun littekens lieten zien.
