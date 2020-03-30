#stayconnected Gesponsorde inhoud Van ‘de klok’ van Stien Edlund tot de yogamove van Margot Hallemans: sportieve online challenges zijn trending Aangeboden door Nokia Mobile

30 maart 2020

08u00 0 We schreven eerder al over hoe online challenges nu extra populair zijn en ons minder alleen doen voelen . En we spotten trends: sportieve uitdagingen zoals de ‘headstand’-challenge of de ‘push-up’-challenge sporen wereldwijd aan om ook thuis actief te blijven.

Nu we allemaal veel meer thuis zitten, trekken we massaal naar het internet om de eenzaamheid te bestrijden en verbondenheid te voelen. En dan doen vooral online challenges ons een tikkeltje minder alleen voelen. Brits onderzoek toonde aan dat we meer ‘social belonging’ en ‘social participation’ voelen wanneer we aan die online uitdagingen deelnemen.

Van push-ups tot tafelklimmen

En trends steken de kop op: bepaalde soorten challenges zijn populairder dan andere. Een heel geliefde categorie? Sportieve challenges die ons uitdagen om actief te blijven terwijl we in quarantaine zitten. Denk aan yogachallenges, voetbalchallenges of alles wat een beetje spiermassa of flexibiliteit vereist.



Zo verspreidt de ‘push up’-challenge zich momenteel als een lopend vuurtje. Daarbij dagen mensen elkaar online uit om tien push-ups (of meer!) te doen en iemand te taggen die de challenge daarna ook moet aangaan. Van heuse spierbundels tot mama’s met kindjes op hun rug: iedereen waagt zich eraan.

Ook populair: allerlei yogachallenges. Sommige zijn erg doenbaar voor non-yogi’s, anderen vereisen al een niveau van flexibiliteit of kracht. Voor elk wat wils, quoi. In eigen land lanceerde ‘Familie’-actrice Margot Hallemans bijvoorbeeld de ‘headstand’-challenge en geloof ons: die is moeilijker dan hij lijkt.

Ludiek kan ook. Nu fitnesscentra aller lande gesloten zijn, zoeken mensen creatieve oplossingen voor hun portie cardiotraining. Benodigdheden? Zeep, water, blote voeten en een vloer. Zo creëren heel wat mensen thuis een geïmproviseerde loopband en zag de ‘treadmill’-challenge het licht.

Opnieuw dichter bij huis lanceerde Stien Edlund de ‘klok’-challenge. Het doel is simpel: met je benen een klok nadoen. Maar dan niet noodzakelijk in dezelfde perfecte spreidstand als die van Stien. Zij beheerst die dankzij haar achtergrond in acrobatie natuurlijk helemaal.

En dan nog eentje waarvoor je maar één accessoire nodig hebt: je eettafel. De ‘table’-challenge die nu trending is op Instagram, vereist immers dat je – zonder de grond te raken – in een rondje om je tafel klimt. Perfecte uitdaging voor lenige kids of voor al wie in quarantaine zijn of haar spiermassa intact wil houden.

Doe je mee?

In deze tijden worden we van online challenges allemaal een beetje gelukkiger. Want we zitten dan wel thuis, maar we zitten allemaal sámen thuis.

Deel jouw challenge of jouw deelname onder de hashtag #StayConnected en zo gaan we samen met de rest van het continent voor meer verbondenheid, over alle grenzen heen.