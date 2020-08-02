Smartphone in de aanslag op Smile Safari: hét Instagram-museum is terug op nieuwe locatie in Brussel Redactie

02 augustus 2020

07u07 6 Zaterdag werd in Brussel het grootste Instagram- en TikTokmuseum van Europa heropend. Helemaal corona-proof kunnen de koningen en koninginnen van de social media zich weer compleet uitleven op een nieuw parcours in Anspach Shopping.

Met de smartphone in de aanslag komen bezoekers langs een spiegelkamer, een TikTok song-booth en een vrolijke hamerkamer. Verwacht je aan veel kleurrijke designs, schommels, optische illusies, videowalls en neons.

Verschillende Belgische artiesten hebben meegewerkt aan de nieuwe inkleding. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan 'Taboob’, een foto-installatie van Noortje Palmers & Jasper Declercq dat bestaat uit een divers landschap van borsten. Ook zijn er handgemaakte murals te zien van Eltipo, Pieter Boels en Anne Manteleers. Verder zijn er originele ontwerpen van Kaart Blanche, Loulou João en vele anderen.

Enkele bekende TikTokkers kwamen zaterdag al een kijkje nemen tijdens de opening van Smile Safari, waaronder Jonatan Medart: “Ik heb hier zo intens staan dansen voor TikTok-filmpjes dat ik een week niet meer naar de fitness moet.”

Corona-proof

Vanwege het coronavirus heeft de organisatie wel de nodige voorzorgsmaatregelen genomen: zo moet 1,5 meter afstand worden gehouden tussen verschillende bubbels en wordt aan de ingang iedereen gevraagd om de handen te desinfecteren aan een desinfectiestation. Die zijn overigens ook door heel het museum te vinden. Daarnaast zorgt een speciaal team er voor dat alle installaties continu gedesinfecteerd worden.

Ook is een mondmasker verplicht terwijl je je van decor naar decor beweegt. Voor het fotomoment mag het masker natuurlijk wel even af, maar dat hoeft niet. Of om met de woorden van radiopresentatrice Laura Govaerts te spreken: “Niet zagen, gewoon mondmasker dragen".

Na een eerste editie met 25.000 bezoekers is creatief directeur Hannes Coudenys blij met de heropening op een nieuwe locatie. “Hier kan jong en oud zich volledig geven in de verschillende decors. Onze bezoekers poseren, dansen en amuseren zich te pletter. En niet onbelangrijk, ze gaan naar huis met een smartphone vol toffe content waarmee ze hun social feeds een hele tijd kunnen vullen.”

Bezoekers kunnen nog tot januari 2021 op Smile Safari. Je vindt het museum in Anspach Shopping (Anspachlaan 24, 1000 Brussel) bij het Muntplein. Meer informatie en tickets zijn te vinden op www.smilesafari.be.

